8 Moves Retirees Should Reconsider After The Fed's September Rate Decision

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Retirees may want to revisit cash yields, CD maturities, bond exposure, and IRA withdrawals after the Federal Reserve raised its target rate to 3.75% to 4% in September – Shutterstock

The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on September 16, putting the target range at 3.75% to 4%. The move matters for retirees because interest rates can influence cash yields, bond prices, borrowing costs, and the income available from safer parts of a portfolio.

That does not mean every retiree needs to rearrange an investment account. It does mean some old habits deserve another look. A strategy that made sense when rates moved steadily in one direction can become awkward once the rate environment changes.

1. Leaving Every Dollar in A Low-Yield Checking Account

A checking account can be wonderfully boring, which is exactly what many retirees want for money earmarked for bills. The problem starts when convenience turns into a permanent parking spot for substantial cash.

The September rate increase does not guarantee that every bank will raise deposit rates equally or quickly. Some banks may leave checking yields unchanged while competing institutions offer more on savings or money market deposit accounts. FDIC insurance generally covers eligible checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and CDs up to the applicable limits.

That makes this a good time to compare the rate on idle cash with available insured alternatives. Moving money does not require turning retirement savings into an investment portfolio. Sometimes the overlooked move involves nothing more dramatic than choosing a better deposit account.

2. Assuming a Cd Ladder Needs to Stay Exactly the Same

A CD ladder can provide predictable maturities, but it should not become financial furniture that nobody moves. A retiree with several CDs maturing over the next year may have opportunities to reassess each maturity rather than automatically renewing every certificate for the same term.

The Fed controls the federal funds rate, not the rate printed on a particular bank's CD. Banks set their own deposit rates based on funding needs and market conditions. That means a retiree should compare the offered yield, maturity date, early-withdrawal rules, and liquidity needs before rolling money over.

A five-year commitment may look attractive because it locks in today's rate. It may also create a liquidity headache if unexpected expenses arise. Shorter maturities can leave more room to adjust as conditions change.

3. Treating Bonds as If Rising Rates Cannot Affect Them

Treasury and high-quality bonds can play a useful role in retirement, but their prices still respond to changing interest rates. The SEC notes that fixed-rate bond prices generally fall when market interest rates rise, with longer-maturity bonds typically carrying more interest-rate risk.

That matters if a retiree plans to sell a bond before maturity. A bond can still make its scheduled interest payments while its market value moves around in the meantime. Holding a bond to maturity presents a different situation because the investor generally receives the stated principal at maturity, assuming the issuer meets its obligation.

The mistake involves treating the word“bond” as a synonym for“stable price.” It is not.

4. Automatically Reaching for The Longest Maturity

Longer-term investments can lock in income for more years, but that flexibility comes at a cost. If rates move higher later, a retiree holding a long-duration bond may watch its market value fall more than the value of a comparable short-term bond.

That does not make long maturities inherently wrong. A retiree who needs predictable cash flows over a specific period may deliberately accept interest-rate risk. The September decision simply gives investors another reason to examine how much rate exposure sits inside the fixed-income portion of the portfolio.

Matching maturities to actual spending needs can make more sense than choosing the longest available term simply because its yield looks appealing.

5. Treating All Retirement Cash as Untouchable

Retirees often separate their money into mental buckets: spending money, emergency cash, investments, and“never touch it” money. That can provide useful discipline, but rigid buckets can also hide opportunities.

Cash earns interest, yet inflation can still reduce its purchasing power over time. Some retirees may need more inflation protection than a large cash balance provides. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, adjust their principal based on inflation and pay a fixed interest rate on that adjusted principal.

TIPS still carry market risk if sold before maturity, so they do not replace an emergency fund. They simply illustrate why“safe money” does not have to mean one type of account forever.

6. Taking Large Ira Withdrawals Just Because Cash Yields Look Attractive

Higher deposit yields can make a large cash balance feel productive. That can create a temptation to pull additional money from a traditional IRA and move it into savings.

Taxes complicate that decision. Traditional IRA withdrawals generally count as taxable income, while required minimum distributions generally begin at age 73.

A retiree who already needs an RMD may have a legitimate reason to move some money into cash. Taking substantially more than needed simply to chase a deposit rate can create a different problem. The withdrawal could affect the household's tax picture without necessarily improving its long-term position. The September rate change does not erase that tradeoff.

7. Paying Off Every Low-Rate Debt Immediately

Debt-free living sounds appealing, especially in retirement. Yet the interest rate on the debt matters, as does the return available on the cash used to eliminate it.

A retiree holding a very low fixed-rate mortgage may want to compare the guaranteed interest savings from paying it off with the after-tax return available from keeping some money invested or in an interest-bearing account. That comparison becomes more relevant as deposit and market rates change.

This does not turn debt into an investment. It simply means the decision deserves more than an emotional preference for seeing a zero balance. Liquidity has value too, particularly after regular paychecks disappear.

8. Making a Retirement Portfolio More Conservative Overnight

A rate increase can make cash and short-term fixed-income investments more appealing. That does not mean a retiree should suddenly sell stocks and pile everything into cash.

Retirement can last for decades, which creates a different risk from short-term market volatility: outliving the purchasing power of the portfolio. Selling growth assets after a market decline can also lock in losses that otherwise might have recovered over time.

A better review starts with spending needs, withdrawal plans, time horizons, and the role each asset serves. The Fed's September move changes the backdrop. It does not create a universal retirement allocation.

The September Rate Decision Changes the Menu, Not the Meal

The Fed's latest move gives retirees more reasons to examine where their cash sits, how much rate risk their bonds carry, and whether their withdrawal strategy still fits their circumstances. It does not automatically make one savings account, CD term, bond strategy, or portfolio allocation correct for everyone.

The most useful review may involve small adjustments rather than a dramatic overhaul. Check the yield on idle cash. Look at upcoming CD maturities. Review bond duration. Revisit planned IRA withdrawals. Then consider whether each piece still has a clear job.

Interest rates can change faster than retirement habits do. That is precisely why a periodic review can be more useful than reacting to every Fed headline.

Which retirement money move are you reconsidering after the Fed's September rate decision? Share your thoughts in the comments.