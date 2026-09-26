Bought Kids' Toys From SHEIN Or Amazon? Check These New Recalls Before Playtime

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Several September 2026 toy recalls involve products sold through Amazon and SHEIN, including magnetic figures, busy boards and teething toys. Parents should check product names, SKUs and past online orders before letting children continue playing with potentially affected items. (Pexels).

A toy that looked harmless when it arrived on your doorstep may deserve another look before your child plays with it. Several new toy recalls announced in September involve products sold through SHEIN, Amazon and other retailers, with hazards ranging from detachable magnets to choking risks and expanding water beads. Some affected products were inexpensive impulse buys, while others were sold for years before being recalled. That makes checking old order histories just as important as inspecting something purchased last week. Parents should pay particular attention to the following toy recalls, especially if younger children or siblings have access to the products.

Amazon-Sold Magnetic Figures Led To Two Hospitalizations

One of the most serious recent toy recalls involves approximately 38,507 Jerify Magnetic Humanoid Toy Sets sold on Amazon from October 2022 through May 2026 for about $21. According to PEOPLE, two children removed and swallowed magnets from the figures, and both were hospitalized. The 30-piece sets contain colorful human-shaped figures with magnets in their hands and feet, and the recalled package carries the Jerify name and number X003ADA3TD. High-powered magnets are especially dangerous when more than one is swallowed because they can attract across intestinal tissue, potentially causing blockage, perforation or other life-threatening injuries. Families with this set should stop using it immediately and follow the recall instructions for obtaining a full refund rather than simply putting it on a higher shelf.

A Popular Amazon Busy Board Has A Choking Hazard

Another major Amazon-related recall covers about 276,000 Esjay Toddler Busy Board Montessori Toys, making it one of the largest of these recent toy recalls. The blue felt boards, sold from March 2023 through July 2026 for $18 to $30, have five pages, and red knobs on the second page can detach and become a choking hazard for children under 3, according to Total Preschool. The good news is that no injuries were reported when the September 17 recall was announced, and owners do not necessarily have to discard the entire board. Esjay instructs consumers to remove the affected page, mark it“RECALLED,” dispose of it and submit a photo to receive a replacement page. A parent who paid $30 for the board therefore should not automatically spend another $30 on a replacement toy before checking whether the free repair remedy applies.

SHEIN Teething And Spiral Toys Are Also Recalled

SHEIN shoppers have multiple toy recalls to check, including roughly 644 Pull & Chew Montessori Teething Toys recalled September 17 because their silicone strings can extend far enough into a child's mouth to create a choking risk. The affected teethers were sold for about $10 from December 2025 through April 2026, and the recall is also documented by the nonprofit toy-safety organization W.A.T.C.H. Earlier in September, SHEIN recalled approximately 963 Spiral Toys sold for $6 to $16 because small yellow balls included with the toys violate requirements intended to protect children under 3 from choking. Neither SHEIN recall had reported injuries when announced, but the absence of reported injuries does not make continued use advisable. Parents should compare the product name, packaging and SKU with recall information rather than assuming a similar-looking toy is automatically included.

Small Decorative Magnets Deserve Attention Too

Not every child safety risk comes from something explicitly marketed as a toy, which is an important limitation parents should remember when checking toy recalls. On September 10, SHEIN recalled about 4,640 bear-shaped decorative refrigerator magnets sold between May 2025 and February 2026 for just $3 to $4 because the loose magnets can create an ingestion hazard. The colorful magnets were available in packages of 10, 20 or 30 and carry SKU sh2403211731230106, making that number more reliable than appearance alone when identifying them. The danger is easy to overlook because parents may place refrigerator decorations within reach without thinking of them as playthings, while young children may see the bear shapes differently. This is why families should include novelty items, decorations and older online purchases when conducting a quick safety sweep.

Squishy Toys With Water Beads Are Another Warning Sign

Parents should also inspect squishy toys containing water beads, particularly dumpling- or bun-shaped products that have become popular online. NBC Chicago reported on a September 17 recall of 276 green Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys because their internal water beads can expand beyond permitted limits and create ingestion, choking and intestinal-obstruction hazards. That followed September 3 recalls involving about 7,200 pink Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys and about 8,000 GIHNJSI Squeezy Dumplings, the latter sold on Amazon for roughly $20. As the Houston Chronicle reported, the two earlier recalls alone covered more than 15,000 squeeze toys containing water beads. If a squishy toy breaks or leaks, parents should keep its contents away from children rather than assuming the tiny beads are harmless stuffing.

Check The Order History Before The Toy Box

The bigger lesson from these toy recalls is that price, popularity and an online marketplace listing are not substitutes for checking current safety information. Search your Amazon and SHEIN purchase histories for product names, then compare model numbers, SKUs, packaging and purchase dates with the recall notice before throwing anything away. Follow the stated remedy carefully because some companies require a photo showing that a product or component was marked or destroyed before issuing a refund or replacement. It is also worth checking toys handed down by relatives, stored for younger siblings or purchased months ago, since several newly recalled products were sold long before September 2026.

Have you ever discovered that a toy in your home had been recalled months after you bought it, and do you regularly check your online purchase history for recalls? Share your experience and safety tips in the comments.