DNOW 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: DNOW Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Before October 2, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Allegedly Misleading Proxy Materials:

The suit alleges that the Proxy Materials misrepresented and omitted to disclose challenges posed with DNOW's merger with MRC Global Inc. as a result of material issues affecting MRC Global's new ERP system.

The Truth Allegedly Emerges

Statement from Hagens Berman Partner Reed Kathrein

What DNOW Investors & Whistleblowers Can Do



DNOW Investors: If you purchased DNOW common stock and sustained significant losses, you may be eligible to take an active role in the class action. The court-appointed lead plaintiff deadline is October 2, 2026. Submit your loss details here.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DNOW should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....



About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

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