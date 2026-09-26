CM Yadav Hails Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Draft, Congress Questions Govt's Claim

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday released the draft of the Bhopal Development Plan 2047, ending a prolonged wait for a new blueprint for the planned development of the state capital.

The draft, which has been a politically contentious issue in Bhopal for years, now moves into the claims-and-objections stage before the final Master Plan can be notified, while the Congress questioned the government's claim over the release.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the objective of the Bhopal Development Plan 2047 was to develop the capital as a green, prosperous and inclusive city.

"The objective of the Bhopal Development Plan 2047 is to develop Bhopal into a green, prosperous and inclusive city," Yadav said in a post on X. He said the government would take the plan forward through mutual cooperation and coordination with people's representatives, traders, citizens and officials.

Yadav said the participation of different sections of society would be important in giving shape to the proposed development framework for the city's future growth.

The release of the draft triggered a political response from the Congress, with Bhopal MLA Arif Masood alleging that the government had moved ahead with the process only after the Supreme Court's intervention.

"They (BJP) should be ashamed to claim credit for implementing it. The draft was released only after the Supreme Court reprimanded them. Now, a three-month period will be required for claims and objections," Masood told IANS.

Former minister and Congress leader PC Sharma also pointed out that the government had released only the draft and not the final Master Plan. "The final Master Plan has not been released yet; only the draft has been issued. I thank the Chief Minister for this," Sharma, who is a senior Congress leader from Bhopal, told IANS.

The Congress leader claimed that the 2031 Master Plan had been prepared during the Congress government's 15-month tenure and recalled his 31-hour fast over the delay in releasing the plan.

Sharma urged citizens and business owners to study the draft and submit their suggestions and objections, saying Congress would also present its views on the proposed plan.

The release was welcomed by representatives of several trader and business organisations, who met Yadav at his residence to express their gratitude.

Led by district president Ravindra Yati, more than 100 representatives of CREDAI, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kolar Traders' Federation, Kolar Bullion Traders' Association, New Market Traders' Association and Sant Hirdaram Nagar Traders' Association welcomed the Chief Minister.

The traders described the Master Plan as a pressing requirement for Bhopal and urged the government to release the final plan before next year's Global Investors Summit, saying it would benefit investment and planned development in the city.

They also assured the government that the business community would work as an active partner in Bhopal's development. State Minister and BJP MLA from Govindpura (Bhopal) Krishna Gaur said the Master Plan would help Bhopal emerge as an ideal capital and asserted that the Mohan Yadav government was fulfilling the promises it had made.