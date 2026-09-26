Goa To Host Prestigious Asian Pencak Silat Championship In April 2027

The Indian Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF) is set to host the prestigious 4th Junior & 11th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2027 at the Manohar Parrikar Stadium, Goa, India, from April 19-23, 2027. The championship will bring together leading Junior and Senior Pencak Silat athletes from across Asia, providing a major international platform for athletes to demonstrate their sporting excellence, discipline and technical skills, as per a release.

The event has received an endorsement from the International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT). In its letter dated 25 September 2026, PERSILAT endorsed the championship to be hosted by the Indian Pencak Silat Federation in Goa, India. The championship is expected to provide an important opportunity for athletes, coaches, technical officials and national federations from across Asia to come together in the spirit of sportsmanship, friendship and cultural exchange. According to the PERSILAT endorsement, the championship is to be conducted in accordance with the applicable PERSILAT Competition Rules and Regulations, along with required anti-doping and safeguarding procedures. The Indian Pencak Silat Federation will coordinate the organisation of the championship in cooperation with the relevant international and Asian Pencak Silat authorities and participating national federations.

A Major International Sporting Opportunity for India

Hosting the Asian Championship in Goa represents an important occasion for the development and promotion of Pencak Silat in India. The event will showcase India's capability to host international-level Pencak Silat competitions and provide Indian athletes with an opportunity to compete on home soil against some of Asia's leading competitors. The championship will also promote the values of discipline, respect, excellence, friendship and unity through sport.

Indian Pencak Silat Federation welcomes athletes, coaches, officials and Pencak Silat federations from across Asia to Goa, India, for five days of high-level international competition. (ANI)

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