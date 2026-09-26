CEC's Resignation To Be Accepted '100%': Congress MP Brahmachari

Congress MP Satpal Brahmachari on Saturday said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation would be accepted "100 per cent", while alleging irregularities in the electoral process and reiterating the party's allegations against the Election Commission.

'EC works as a cell of the BJP'

Speaking to ANI on allegations of electoral discrepancies, Brahmachari, who represents Sonipat in Lok Sabha, said, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi had said long ago that the Election Commission is not an independent body but works as a cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

He further alleged irregularities in the Rai Assembly constituency of Haryana, claiming that several places had unusually high voter numbers. "Rahul Gandhi had said in Haryana that the BJP government formed in the state is a stolen government. You can see the evidence yourself. In an area like Rai, which is near the Delhi border, there were places where 100-100, 200-200 votes were created. The number of voters in villages was less, but the votes were double in many places," he alleged.

Brahmachari said Congress leaders had also analysed the reasons behind their electoral setback but alleged that the BJP came to power through manipulation. "We also thought where we lacked, but this is a government formed through theft by the BJP in Haryana," he added.

BJP's historic Haryana win

BJP won a historic majority in the 2024 Haryana Legislative Assembly election, securing 48 seats in the 90-member house. The results were officially declared by the Election Commission of India on 8 October 2024. This victory marked the BJP's third consecutive term in government in Haryana.

CEC resignation '100 per cent' certain

On whether Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation would be accepted, the Congress MP said, "It will be accepted 100 per cent. Our colleagues and youth have given 72 hours. After 48 hours, you will see."

He also claimed that the Congress protest against the Election Commission across the country was one of the biggest movements in the party's history. "Yesterday's Congress movement across the country was the biggest in its history. In every state capital, at every Election Commission office, whether at the state level, Congress workers and leaders protested with full force and gave a complete response," he said. (ANI)

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