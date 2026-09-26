Bengaluru AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar Bag For Pillion Rider, Issues Rs 500 Fine

Bengaluru's high-tech Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered traffic cameras have landed in an unusual controversy after allegedly mistaking a biker's guitar bag for a pillion rider. The system reportedly detected what it believed was a passenger who was not wearing a helmet and generated an online traffic ticket carrying a ₹500 fine. However, the supposed passenger was actually a guitar packed inside a tall bag strapped to the rider's back.

Souvik Dutta was the biker who reportedly received the unusual fine. He was riding his two-wheeler with his guitar strapped to his back when he crossed a traffic signal on the road between Hebbal and Tin Factory. It was at this location that the AI-powered camera captured an image of his bike.

AI Camera Mistakes Guitar Bag For Pillion Rider

The AI system appears to have interpreted the tall guitar bag as another person riding on the motorcycle. It then flagged the vehicle for a traffic violation, stating that the supposed pillion rider was not wearing a helmet.

A ₹500 fine was subsequently generated and uploaded online. The incident has raised questions about the accuracy of automated traffic enforcement systems and the need for human verification in cases where an AI system may have misidentified an object.

Wife Gets A Shock From Fine Message

Souvik's wife reportedly received an official text message from the traffic police informing her about the ₹500 fine for an alleged traffic violation.

The couple was surprised by the message, as Souvik was riding with his guitar and had not knowingly violated the helmet rules. They immediately checked the fine details online and examined the photograph attached to the ticket.

After zooming in on the image, they realised what had happened. The AI camera had apparently mistaken Souvik's guitar bag for a pillion rider and issued the fine because the 'passenger' was not wearing a helmet.

AI Traffic Fine Sparks Reactions Online

A photograph of the fine receipt and the AI-generated violation reportedly drew attention on social media. The unusual incident prompted humorous reactions, with some users joking about whether guitars would now need helmets while being carried on motorcycles.

The incident has also renewed discussions about automated traffic enforcement and the possibility of errors in AI-based systems. Some commuters have questioned whether traffic authorities should manually verify AI-generated violations before fines are issued to vehicle owners.