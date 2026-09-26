Free Hindi-English Meal Planning App Aaj Ki Rasoi Now Available

The Aaj Ki Rasoi schedule screen: breakfast, a mid-morning fruit, lunch and dinner laid out for the day, with completed days above and upcoming days below. Planned once for the whole household, in Hindi or English.

Households set a one- or two-week no-repeat window in Aaj Ki Rasoi, so the same dish does not return to the same meal. When nothing eligible is left, the app asks the household to choose rather than repeating a dish.

Aaj Ki Rasoi plans breakfast, lunch and dinner from more than 350 curated Indian dishes and hands the day's plan to the cook on WhatsApp in Hindi and English.

- Kanika Kalia, founder, Aaj Ki RasoiGURUGRAM, INDIA, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aaj Ki Rasoi, a free Hindi-English meal planning app for Indian households, is now on the App Store and Google Play. It settles what to cook with a rolling breakfast, lunch and dinner schedule, blocking same-meal repeats for up to two weeks. The plan can be shared with the cook on WhatsApp in Hindi and English.Kanika Kalia, founder of Aaj Ki Rasoi, said the day in many Indian homes begins with the question "Aaj khane mein kya banega?" ("What will be cooked today?"). It is asked three times a day, she said, often of one person who is doing something else at the time. Kanika created the app, whose name is Hindi for "today's kitchen," to retire that question."Meal planning apps usually assume you want to browse recipes or count calories," Kanika said. "Indian households are not short of recipes. They are short of a decision - one decision, three times a day, made before anyone has to ask. That is the entire problem I set out to solve."The schedule opens on the current day and extends a day, three days or a week at a time. Past days keep what was planned, and a household can mark what it cooked. A household sets a one- or two-week no-repeat window, and the app will not repeat a dish at the same meal, whether breakfast, lunch or dinner, inside that window. When no eligible dish remains, the app asks for a manual choice rather than repeating one.The app draws on two libraries. More than 350 curated dishes cooked in Indian homes - from subji (vegetable dishes) and dal-chawal (lentils and rice) to South Indian tiffin dishes such as idli and dosa - each carry a Hindi name and a full ingredient list. Alongside them the publisher's recipe catalogue adds about 6,100 more, which appear in the app's dish list and can be put on the schedule by hand, though they do not carry Hindi names or ingredient lists. Households can also add their own dishes.Households choose any mix of vegetarian, Jain, egg and non-vegetarian diets, and can exclude common allergens or set a gluten-free or lactose-free preference. The app uses those settings to narrow what it suggests. It is a planning aid rather than a medical or allergen-safety tool, and anyone cooking for a diagnosed allergy should still read the recipe.The interface is available in Hindi, written in Devanagari script, as well as English. Language is a household setting, not a device setting, and the app switches without a restart. Family members join a household with an invite code and see the same schedule. The household size, from one to 12 people, appears on the cook's message. As meals are marked cooked, skipped or swapped, the app adjusts what it suggests next.The day's or the week's plan can be shared to WhatsApp as a bilingual message, with each curated dish named in English and in Hindi, for the person doing the cooking.Aaj Ki Rasoi is free to download and use, with no subscription and no in-app purchases. It has been on both stores since August. A grocery list that gathers ingredients across the planned days and scales them to household size is in development for a later release."The grocery list is the natural next step," Kanika said. "Once the app knows what the house is eating this week, it already knows what the house needs to buy. Nobody should be reconstructing that list by hand on a Saturday morning."About Aaj Ki Rasoi - Aaj Ki Rasoi (Hindi for "today's kitchen") is a meal planning app in Hindi and English for Indian households. It plans breakfast, lunch and dinner day by day, blocks same-meal repeats for up to two weeks and readies the plan for the cook on WhatsApp. Aaj Ki Rasoi was founded by Kanika Kalia and is published by Ankit Bhangar, LLC. It is on the App Store and Google Play. Website:

Kanika Kalia

Aaj Ki Rasoi (Ankit Bhangar, LLC)

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Free Hindi-English Meal Planning App Aaj Ki Rasoi Now Available News Provided By Ankit Bhangar, LLC September 26, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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