Bengal: PM's Advisor Inspects Dankuni Station Upgradation Works

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Tarun Kapoor, advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Dankuni station of Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday to review ongoing development work. ER General Manager Gitika Pandey and other senior officials accompanied him.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor held a meeting at the ER headquarters to review and accelerate infrastructure projects, with a strong emphasis on upgrading passenger amenities. Dankuni, an important station on the Howrah/Sealdah–New Delhi route, is close to Kolkata and is being developed into a major freight and coaching terminal.

Kapoor inspected the station's operating layout, booking counter and One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls. The primary objective was to assess passenger amenities, enhance operational efficiency and ensure swift completion of pending projects.

Dankuni station, built in 1917, handles an average daily footfall of more than 30,000 passengers. Officials said redevelopment work is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 18.66 crore. Completed works include the ground floor of the main station building, renovation of the elevation, porch construction, circulating and parking areas, platform surfaces and sheds, upgraded illumination systems and train information/GPS clock systems (TIB/CGDB).

Earlier this year, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament about remodelling work at the Dankuni yard. This involves extending the shunting line and upgrading signalling/interlocking arrangements at a sanctioned cost of Rs 27.18 crore. He also said preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Dankuni coaching terminal has been taken up.

The Union Budget 2026 announced a new Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Dankuni to Surat in Gujarat. Work to prepare and update the DPR for this corridor has also begun.