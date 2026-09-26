Two More Naga Villagers Shot Dead In Manipur's Senapati

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 26 (IANS) Unidentified militants shot dead two more Naga villagers and injured two others in Manipur's Senapati district on Saturday, police officials said.

Saturday's incident took place two days after suspected militants killed four Naga community men in Kamjong district.

A police official in Imphal said that Saturday's violent incident took place at Kalajan village in the Naga-majority Senapati district. The deceased have been identified as Rocky Mao and Kumar Poumai. The injured, identified as Adani Manio, 33, and Ashiho Sani, 49, were shifted to a private hospital in Senapati district for medical treatment.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Senapati District Hospital for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and several other leaders strongly condemned the killings.

Taking to his Facebook account, CM Khemchand Singh wrote: "I strongly condemn the killing of two civilians and injuring two others by unidentified militants at Kalajan village in Senapati district today." "The attack is a cowardly act of violence against innocent lives. The two individuals who sustained injuries have been shifted to a hospital in Senapati for immediate medical treatment.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

In a post on X, Biren Singh said: "More than 60 deaths since early this year, and the cycle of violence continues unchecked. The killing of Rocky from Chaowainamai village and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village in Senapati district is a matter of grave concern."

"Armed militants entered their home and shot them dead while they were asleep. These were civilians who deserved to live without fear. "How long are we going to keep counting bodies instead of holding those responsible accountable and bringing the deteriorating law and order situation under control? I extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and the people of the affected villages. "May the departed souls rest in peace," the former Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the bodies of four men, allegedly shot dead by suspected militants, were found in Manipur's Kamjong district on Friday. The victims, all belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community, were identified as Betterson Jajo, Vareishim Jajo, Phami Jajo and Ningthem Kashak. Phami Jajo was the son of Vareishim Jajo.

A police official in Imphal said the bodies, bearing bullet injuries, were recovered from an isolated location near the Myanmar border in remote Pilong village, around 34 km from the Kamjong district headquarters, following a prolonged search by police and local residents.

The bodies were being brought to the Kamjong District Hospital for post-mortem examinations, the official said.

According to local residents, suspected militants from neighbouring Myanmar crossed into India and allegedly ambushed a group of five villagers on Thursday (September 24). One of the villagers managed to escape and alerted the local authorities, they said.

At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September in Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.