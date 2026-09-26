CM Rekha Gupta Inspects Barapullah Phase-III Corridor, Calls It New Push For Delhi Connectivity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-III corridor is ready for public use and will be inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on September 29.

Gupta shared a post on X after inspecting the entire corridor ahead of the inauguration. She said,“Barapulla Elevated Road Phase-III is now ready to serve the people of Delhi. Inspected the entire corridor today ahead of its inauguration by Hon'ble Union & Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji on 29th September.

Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Delhi's Infrastructure Development is gaining new momentum. Such landmark projects are giving a new direction to Delhi's connectivity and growth.

"This long-awaited corridor will provide Signal-Free Connectivity from Mayur Vihar Phase-I to AIIMS, making travel between East and South Delhi smoother and providing relief to citizens from Traffic Congestion," she explained.

The 3.5-km elevated four-lane corridor will provide a signal-free link between Mayur Vihar Phase-I in East Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan, integrating with the existing Barapullah network towards Central and South Delhi, including AIIMS.

The project has been constructed at a revised estimated cost of around Rs 1,635 crore. Once operational, the corridor is expected to substantially reduce travel time for commuters travelling from East Delhi and Noida towards AIIMS and other parts of South Delhi. The journey, which can take around 35-40 minutes during peak periods, is expected to drop to about 15 minutes via the signal-free route.

The corridor also incorporates dedicated infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, including a cycle track across the Yamuna floodplain. It is expected to ease traffic pressure at key points including Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, DND Flyway and NH-24.

The Barapullah Phase-III project was approved in 2014, and construction began in 2015. It was initially scheduled for completion in 2017 but faced several delays before reaching completion this year.