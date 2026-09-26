CM Khemchand Singh Urges People To Protect Manipur's Iconic Loktak Lake

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday urged people and all stakeholders to work together to protect the world-famous Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in the Northeast, located in Bishnupur district.

The Loktak Lake, which is 48 km from Imphal city, is a beautiful stretch of water resembling a miniature inland sea. Fishermen living in floating islands called Phumdis in floating huts known as Phumsangs are a unique sight in this lake.

The Chief Minister urged all the stakeholders, clubs and citizens residing along the Nambul River to play a significant role in keeping the river clean and maintaining its ecological health.

Khemchand Singh stated this while speaking at the inauguration of a newly constructed River Front Garden along the stretch from Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak to Ngakraba Bridge, as part of the Nambul River Rejuvenation Programme being implemented under the National River Conservation Plan of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Chief Minister further stated that the River Front Garden is being developed by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change of the state government under the Jal Shakti Mission, as part of efforts to keep the Nambul River clean and conserve it. Appealing to the people to extend their cooperation towards the efforts to keep the Nambul River clean, the Chief Minister said that the efforts to rejuvenate the river are also aimed at protecting Loktak Lake, the lifeline of Manipur.

He said that the mission is being implemented with the objective of not only keeping Loktak Lake clean, but also ensuring that the water flowing into it through the Nambul River remains clean. Khemchand Singh further stated that if the water and surroundings of the river are kept clean, it would help prevent various difficulties faced by people living along the river.

He called upon everyone to fully support the various initiatives being undertaken by the Government for the conservation of the river and Loktak Lake.

The programme was attended by MLA Nishikant Singh Sapam, Director of the Environment and Climate Change Dr Tourangbam Brajakumar Singh and several other distinguished persons.