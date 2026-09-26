Morningbird Space Corporation Partners With Alabama A&M Research And Economic Development Office On Workforce Training

Agreement supports online education and career-connected programs through the Morningbird Academy

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morningbird Space Corporation and Alabama A&M University's Research and Economic Development Office have entered into a strategic partnership and revenue-sharing agreement to support the Morningbird Academy, an online workforce training and education initiative.

The agreement establishes a framework for developing, marketing, administering and delivering educational programs, professional development, workforce training and certification-related offerings through the Academy. The parties share an interest in bringing together industry-relevant instruction, academic expertise, research and development, and potential pathways to academic credentials.

“We believe that the relationship between Alabama A&M University and the Morningbird Academy will be a winning combination for our students and for the region,” said Dr. Majed Dweik, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Alabama A&M University.

The initiative addresses changing workforce needs as employers seek new skills for their teams and adult learners pursue flexible, career-connected education. The Morningbird Academy offers on-demand, self-paced courses led by subject-matter experts, helping learners connect knowledge with practical workplace applications.

“A foundational principle of the Morningbird Academy is to provide pathways for the education that leads people to their goals. Nothing embodies this more than the partnership we have formed with Alabama A&M,” said Dr. Chance Glenn, Founder and Academic Director of the Morningbird Academy.

Depending on the program and its completion requirements, learners may earn professional certificates, certifications, micro-credentials or other credentials issued through the Morningbird Academy.

For program information and enrollment, visit morningbirdspace/academy/.

About Morningbird Space Corporation

Morningbird Space Corporation is a Huntsville, Alabama-based technology innovation company working in humanoid robotics, additive manufacturing, autonomous construction, propellant-less propulsion and workforce training. Its mission is to advance technologies and education that support humanity's journey to the stars.

Carlton E. Glenn

Morningbird Space Corporation

+1 480-848-6639

...

Welcome to the Morningbird Academy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Morningbird Space Corporation Partners with Alabama A&M Research and Economic Development Office on Workforce Training News Provided By Morningbird Space Corporation September 26, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.