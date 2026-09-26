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Irish Folk Trio Saltaire To Make Historic Debut At Ziro Music Festival

Irish Folk Trio Saltaire To Make Historic Debut At Ziro Music Festival


2026-09-26 01:15:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Dublin-based contemporary Irish folk and trad trio Saltaire is set to perform at the Ziro Music Festival, marking the first appearance by an Irish band at the gala on September 27. The trio comprises Kaitlin Cullen-Verhauz on vocals and cello, Ian Kinsella on guitar, and Eoghan Pádraig Ó Ceannabháin on flute and vocals.

From the shores of Ireland to the fields of Ziro Saltaire led a hands-on workshop at Ziro, introducing people to traditional Irish music, instruments, & rhythms Supported by Culture Ireland, Saltaire's participation celebrates Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the EU. twitter/PmyTPrrpXA - Irish Embassy India (@IrlEmbIndia) September 26, 2026

A Blend of Traditional and Contemporary Sounds

Drawing from Irish and American folk traditions, Saltaire blends traditional tunes with original songwriting and contemporary arrangements to create an atmospheric sound. As part of its participation at the festival, Saltaire recently conducted a workshop introducing audiences to a contemporary interpretation of Irish music, combining traditional melodies with original compositions and modern arrangements.

Celebrating Ireland-India Ties

Saltaire's participation is supported by Culture Ireland and the Embassy of Ireland and forms part of celebrations marking Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The band's appearance at the festival also highlights the growing cultural and musical exchanges between Ireland and India, bringing Irish folk and traditional music to audiences in the Ziro Valley.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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