Man City Chairman Confident Of Innocence Amid Financial Breach Charges

Premier League's Investigation and Charges

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is confident in proving his club's innocence as the club faces charges of guilt for several financial breaches. City are expected to be found guilty in the vast majority of their financial breach charges in their legal case with the Premier League, a source confirmed to ESPN.The Premier League announced charges against the multi-time champions back in 2023 after a four-year investigation into breaches that are said to have occurred between 2009 and 2018. The case was heard at an Independent hearing at London's Dispute Resolution Centre from September 2024 to December 2024.

The Premier League claimed that the famed club did not provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position." On the other hand, Man City have consistently maintained their innocence throughout the process, while also winning trophies on the pitch and enjoying a rich run in the 2020s.

On Friday, City released a statement, not denying the guilty verdicts and said that the process "remains ongoing". It is expected that Man City could appeal any guilty verdict. They are also expected to face a points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League altogether as a punishment.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak's Statement

Al Mubarak's statement read, as quoted by ESPN as published on the club's website: "I have been part of this Club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This Club matters to me, and you have shown and told me - time and time again - how much Manchester City matters to you."

"This is why I am writing to you today. Following Friday's media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here's what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club's innocence is just as strong as when this began."

"There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies."

"I ask you to please carefully read the statement below, which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023. Every word matters and holds true," he continued.

The Man City chair pointed out that some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions and there is a lot of noise "swirling" around them; "nothing has changed" for the club.

"We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity," he said.

"We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium - moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family."

"Thank you, as always, for your constant support," the statement signed off. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)