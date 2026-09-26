Asian Games 2026: India's Men, Women Clinch Kabaddi Gold Vs Iran

India completed a golden sweep in kabaddi at the Asian Games 2026, with both the women's and men's teams defeating Iran in closely fought finals at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium on Saturday.

While the women's team edged past Iran 37-34 to successfully defend their title, the men's side produced a second-half comeback to prevail 40-34 and clinch a record ninth Asian Games gold in the discipline.

Women's Final: A Hard-Fought Title Defence

Unlike India's more routine outings through the tournament, the Women's final was a genuine contest from start to finish. India edged the raiding exchanges 26 out points to 21, but Iran hit back hard on bonus points, picking up eight to India's six, keeping the tie in the balance deep into the second half.

First Half Action

India took the first half 22-16, built on 16 out points, three bonus points and one All-Out, all of which came in India's favour after the sides were locked toe-to-toe before India forced the match's first All-Out. Iran stayed within range through the half courtesy of seven bonus points but couldn't convert that into scoreboard pressure before the break.

Second Half Thriller

Iran came out swinging after the restart, outscoring India 18–15 in the second half and closing the gap to a single point at 27–26 after Iran converted an All-Out opportunity in their favour. But India held their nerve under pressure: Sanju Devi's super raid swung momentum back in India's favour, before captain Pushpa Rana sealed an All-Out of her own to restore breathing room. Pooja then capitalised on visible uncertainty in the Iranian defence to further extend the lead. Iran refused to fold, chipping away with a Super Tackle as well as 14 out points in the half, but it wasn't enough to deny India at the finish.

With the win, India retain their Asian Games women's kabaddi crown, extending their gold medal streak and closing out the campaign with the country's third gold of the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Men's Final: A Comeback for the Ages

The Men's final lived up to its billing from the opening raid, with India and Iran trading points in a tense start. Arjun Deshwal and Devank Dalal led India's attack with aggressive raids, while Ali Samadi Choubtarash provided the early threat for Iran. Sunil Kumar immediately made his presence felt in defence with a crucial Super Tackle on Mohammadreza Shadlouichiyaneh, while Arjun kept India ticking with a combination of touches and bonus points.

Iran Seizes Early Lead

Iran, however, seized the momentum when Amirmohammad Zafar Danesh produced a successful All-Out raid to put his side ahead. With both teams showing patience and discipline in defence, the contest remained finely balanced. Arjun continued to find points for India, while Jaideep came up with important defensive interventions to swing the momentum back India's way. Iran captain Fazel Atrachali responded with a Super Tackle, before Zafar Danesh caught Devank Dalal to ensure Iran carried a narrow 18-17 lead into the second half.

India's Second-Half Resurgence

India came out with renewed intent after the break, forcing Iran into do-or-die raids. Zafar Danesh repeatedly answered the challenge, while Shadlouichiyaneh's ankle hold extended Iran's advantage. But India's defence began to take control as Sumit and Jaideep combined for a Super Tackle on Ali Samadi, before Aslam Inamdar followed it up with a successful do-or-die raid to bring India level.

As the two sides continued to trade high-quality tackles, Sumit increasingly became a key figure in India's defence from the left corner, while Omid and Fazel combined for another Super Tackle to keep Iran within touching distance.

Breaking the Deadlock to Seal Gold

India finally broke through when Arjun Deshwal managed to get past the formidable Fazel Atrachali, setting up an All-Out that gave India a five-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

With the pressure mounting, Arjun and Devank continued to attack the Iranian defence, while Sumit produced a decisive back hold to shut down Zafar Danesh and stretch India's advantage.

Shadlouichiyaneh continued to keep Iran in the contest, but Rahul Sethpal came up with a crucial tackle to maintain India's seven-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Iran pushed higher up the mat in a final attempt to turn the contest around, but Aslam Inamdar responded with two valuable points to keep India firmly in control.

As the final seconds ticked away, Iran could find no way back, with India completing a 40-34 victory to secure the gold medal and finish their Asian Games campaign unbeaten.

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