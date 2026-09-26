Kannur: Village Officer Faces Trouble After Allegedly Sending Obscene Messages!

Kannur: Police arrested a village officer for sending dirty messages on the phone to a 22-year-old woman. She went to his office to get her father's death certificate. The 47-year-old officer reached the woman's house at night. Relatives caught him and handed him over to the police. Police also filed a case based on the village officer's complaint about mob beating.

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The incident happened around 11:30 PM last night. Edakkad village officer Jiju Skaria came searching for the woman's house. Her husband and relatives blocked him. Police then came and took him into custody. They recorded his arrest today around 7 PM. A few days ago, the woman visited the Edakkad village office. She wanted the death certificate of her father who died three years ago.

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Jiju Skaria took her number from the office. Yesterday night around 9 PM, he started sending WhatsApp messages to the woman. The woman informed her husband and brother. The village officer sent messages with sexual meaning. The woman's husband replied to those messages. He also shared the house location. Believing this, Jiju Skaria reached the woman's house in the Kannur city limits around 11 PM. Relatives immediately caught him and gave him to the police. On Jiju Skaria's complaint, police filed a case against the woman, her husband, and 12 known people. Police booked them for unlawful assembly and mob trial.