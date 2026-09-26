Kilimanoor: 26-Year-Old Dies After Auto Collides With Tourist Bus On MC Road!
Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 26-year-old man after an auto-rickshaw and a tourist bus crashed into each other at Kuravankuzhi near Kilimanoor on the MC Road. Two other people travelling in the auto also suffered injuries.
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The deceased has been identified as Bipin Babu, a resident of Vandannoor Chevalakonam Vilayil. The accident took place around 9 am. According to eyewitnesses, a tourist bus heading towards Kottarakkara collided head-on with an auto coming from the opposite direction.
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The impact of the crash completely crushed the auto-rickshaw. Locals immediately rushed a severely injured Bipin Babu and Anandu to a nearby private medical college hospital. Meanwhile, the auto driver, 29-year-old Sreejith from Vandannoor, was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Despite receiving medical care, Bipin Babu's condition worsened, and he passed away in the evening. The Kilimanoor police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. In a heartbreaking detail, Bipin had just gotten married last month on the 30th. He is survived by his wife, Surumi.
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