HERALD transforms global technology signals into evidence-led daily editions, original reporting and governed distribution.

Daily evidence-led editions, original reporting and governed distribution connect readers with AI, robotics, autonomy and industrial innovation.

- Antonio Sedino Ph.D - CTRO at Reinventy Solutions Corp, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reinventy Solutions Corp. today announced the expanded public release of HERALD, its free technology intelligence publication for readers working across artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomy, advanced materials, defense, aerospace, maritime systems and industrial research.HERALD is designed for a problem that grows with the speed of innovation: more information is available than ever, yet the useful signal is increasingly difficult to find. The publication combines machine-assisted discovery with attributable sourcing and governed editorial review to help readers understand what changed, why it matters and where the underlying evidence can be examined.“The technology cycle is accelerating, but the useful signal is becoming harder to find,” said Reinventy Solutions Corp.“HERALD is built to preserve attribution, explain why developments matter and keep every published edition under explicit editorial control.”TECHNOLOGY INTELLIGENCE WITH VISIBLE SOURCESPowered by Reinventy's Tin Man synthetic intelligence architecture, HERALD continuously identifies developments across authoritative public sources, removes duplication and prepares concise, attributable summaries. Human editorial approval remains the publication gate. Readers can move from each brief to the source material rather than relying on an opaque aggregation layer.HERALD now brings together:. A continuously prepared daily front page covering the most relevant developments;. Original reporting from Reinventy and the HERALD newsroom;. A weekly editorial that connects individual signals to longer-term technology shifts;. Selected video intelligence for complex demonstrations and research results;. A searchable archive organized around major technology domains; and. Reader feedback and governed engagement designed to turn informed comments into better coverage.The publication is open access and has no paywall. It is built for engineers, founders, researchers, investors, industrial operators, policy teams and specialist media that need decision-useful context rather than a stream of disconnected headlines.FROM PUBLICATION TO DISTRIBUTIONThe HERALD Publisher Network creates an owned distribution path for original HERALD reporting and Reinventy technology releases. Structured article metadata, RSS, sitemaps and controlled syndication endpoints are designed to make original work easier for search engines, news surfaces and qualified publishers to discover and attribute.HERALD does not claim that every distributed item will be republished by an external outlet. The network provides the technical and editorial foundation for discovery, attribution, syndication and measurable placement while preserving source identity and human release authority.A PUBLIC WINDOW INTO REINVENTY TECHNOLOGYAlongside independent technology coverage, HERALD provides a transparent public window into Reinventy's own research and products. Original articles can document progress, evidence and limitations across Tin Man, Tin Man OS, robotics, materials, electric motion, autonomy and other programs without disguising corporate authorship.This separation matters. Independent sources remain attributed to their original publishers; Reinventy-owned reporting is identified as original newsroom content; and public claims retain explicit readiness boundaries.Read today's HERALD edition:Explore original reporting:Discover Reinventy's technology platform:ABOUT HERALDHERALD is Reinventy Solutions Corp.'s free technology intelligence publication. It combines machine-assisted discovery, attributable sources, concise analysis, original reporting and governed human approval across synthetic intelligence and adjacent fields. HERALD is published for readers who want evidence, context and a clear path back to the source.ABOUT REINVENTY SOLUTIONS CORP.Reinventy Solutions Corp. is a Canadian deep-technology company headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia. It develops sovereign synthetic intelligence and the engineering systems required to apply it to the physical world.

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Reinventy Expands HERALD as an Open-Access Technology Intelligence Publication News Provided By Reinventy Solutions Corp September 26, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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