Reinventy Introduces Tin Man OS For Sovereign Synthetic Intelligence

Tin Man OS is Reinventy's governed operating layer for deploying synthetic intelligence across real machines and specialized domains.

Software-qualified Citadel release candidate turns a live multimodal cognitive architecture into a governed, hardware-aware platform for real machines.

- Antonio Sedino Ph.D - CTRO at Reinventy Solutions Corp, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reinventy Solutions Corp. today introduced Tin Man OS, a governed operating system designed to turn sovereign synthetic intelligence into a reproducible capability for real machines and specialized technical domains.AI models can answer questions, and software agents can complete isolated tasks. Physical systems require more: a controlled foundation, explicit machine contracts, persistent operational state, evidence, lifecycle management and human authority. Tin Man OS brings those elements together around Tin Man, Reinventy's multimodal synthetic copilot.FROM COGNITIVE ARCHITECTURE TO OPERATING CAPABILITYTin Man combines perception, voice, reasoning, operational memory, planning, evidence and authorized tool use. Tin Man OS productizes that architecture through a reproducible Linux and board-support foundation, versioned machine contracts, the Tin Man cognitive runtime, domain packs and a constitutional control layer.The result is a hardware-aware system image that can be specialized without rebuilding the intelligence stack for every machine. Reinventy is developing the platform across robotics, flight, autonomous ground systems, maritime platforms, industrial equipment, advanced materials, electric machines and energy systems.SOFTWARE-QUALIFIED RELEASE CANDIDATETin Man OS v0.7.0-rc.1 Citadel is Reinventy's current software-qualified release candidate. Eight of nine qualification tracks are closed. Its published evidence includes 59 of 59 tests passed, 11,659 of 11,659 Yocto build tasks completed, 24 of 24 contract-SIL cases passed and nine of nine lifecycle gates passed, with zero unauthorized block writes or unsafe outputs observed in the software evidence set.The release candidate is not being presented as a hardware-qualified production release. The final TMOS-8 track covers physical flashing, measured boot, read-back, recovery and production signing. Reinventy separates those physical qualification gates from software evidence so that buyers, researchers and engineering partners can assess the platform without inflated readiness claims.A SOVEREIGN FOUNDATION FOR THE PHYSICAL WORLDTin Man OS is intended for organizations that need intelligence to operate at the edge, retain mission context and use tools inside explicit boundaries. It keeps the cognitive runtime separate from the constitutional plane that governs permissions, records evidence and preserves human authority.This architecture allows the same core to be specialized for different environments while maintaining traceable contracts between cognition, hardware and action. It also creates a practical route from laboratory research to repeatable deployment.Reinventy Solutions Corp. is a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program supporting technology companies advancing AI and accelerated computing. Membership does not imply product certification or endorsement.Explore the Reinventy technology platform:Meet Tin Man OS and review its current qualification status:Start a technical conversation:ABOUT REINVENTY SOLUTIONS CORP.Reinventy Solutions Corp. is a Canadian deep-technology company headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia. It develops sovereign synthetic intelligence, advanced materials, electric-motion technologies and governed engineering systems for the physical world. Reinventy publishes explicit evidence and readiness boundaries so that research, software qualification and physical deployment remain clearly distinguishable.

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Reinventy Introduces Tin Man OS for Sovereign Synthetic Intelligence News Provided By Reinventy Solutions Corp September 26, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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