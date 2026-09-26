Assam: Guwahati Homestay To Be Sealed After Student's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) A homestay in Dharapur locality of Guwahati is likely to be sealed as police intensify their investigation into the death of 22-year-old Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria.

Preliminary findings suggest guests may have been accommodated without proper documentation, officials said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bolin Deuri stated that investigators were scrutinising the homestay's records and verifying the circumstances surrounding Nimisha's stay there with Ashiq Ali, who has been detained in connection with the case.

According to the preliminary probe, the two had reportedly visited the homestay, Rudra's Kitchen, around five times over the past month.

Deuri said police would take action against those associated with the establishment if evidence of wrongdoing emerged.

“Everyone at the homestay will be arrested if necessary,” he remarked, underlining that investigators were examining all aspects of the case.

Nimisha, a student of a five-year integrated course at Gauhati University, was found unconscious near Garal PHC at around 4.30 a.m. after reportedly spending Friday night with Ali. Three men who found her took her to the health centre, from where she was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have taken Ali into custody and are questioning him about his relationship with Nimisha, their movements on the night of the incident and the circumstances preceding her death.

Ali has claimed that Nimisha died by suicide after allegedly hanging herself. Investigators, however, said they had yet to establish the claim's veracity and were examining all possible angles.

“We have apprehended the accused, and he is in police custody. We are questioning him. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and we expect more information later,” Deuri told reporters.

Police are also examining the circumstances in which Nimisha and Ali met, their movements, the events leading to her being found unconscious and the injuries recorded during the inquest.

The post-mortem report is expected to provide crucial information regarding the cause of death, while further investigation will determine the sequence of events and whether any criminal liability is involved.