STARRS To Host National Forum On Faith, Family And Freedom In Scottsdale, Arizona

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Former national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn joins military leaders, scholars and community advocates for free event and nationwide livestream

- Dr. Ron Scott, Phd, (Colonel, USAF-Ret.), President & CEO STARRSSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS ), in partnership with Arizona State University's Center for American Institutions, will host "America at a Crossroads: Preserving Faith, Family and Freedom" on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Dream City Church in Scottsdale, Arizona.The free event, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Mountain time, will bring together retired senior military officers, national security leaders, scholars and community advocates for discussions examining America's founding principles, constitutional institutions, civic responsibility and the preservation of faith, family and freedom.The program will also be livestreamed nationwide, allowing participants to attend in person or watch from anywhere in the country.Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, U.S. Army, retired, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and national security adviser to President Donald Trump during his first administration, will be among the featured speakers.Other confirmed speakers include:.Kendall and Sheila Qualls. Kendall served as a Captain in the Army and is a businessman and President of TakeCharge, which is committed to supporting the notion that America's promise is available to everyone, regardless of race or social station. His wife, Sheila, is the Director of the Washington Academy, providing a Christ-centered classical education to the community..Col. Rob Maness, (USAF ret) STARRS Advisor, 32-Year USAF Combat Vet, enlisted EOD; B-1 Sq Cdr; Wing Cdr; Nuke Ops; 9/11 Pentagon Survivor; Host of the Rob Maness Show, author.Donald Critchlow, director of ASU's Center for American Institutions..Kim Miller of America's Women.STARRS Chairman of the Board retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Bentley Rayburn will deliver opening remarks. Retired Army Maj. Gen. Joe Arbuckle and retired Air Force Col. Ron Scott, Ph.D., STARRS president and CEO, will present the American Creed, highlighting the principles and responsibilities associated with American citizenship.STARRS Director Dr. Martha Ostrom, the event's lead coordinator, will serve as emcee.EXAMING AMERICA'S INSTITUTIONS AND CIVIC RESPONSIBILITIES"The forum comes amid continuing national discussions about the role of the military, constitutional governance, political institutions and the responsibilities of American citizens," said Dr. Ron Scott, Phd, (Colonel, USAF-Ret.), President & CEO STARRS.In a Sept. 24, 2026, commentary titled "Bring on the Generals: Roughly 60 Percent of Polled Democrats Would Support a Military Coup," legal scholar Jonathan Turley discusses polling in which 59% of surveyed Democrats indicated support for a hypothetical military intervention in civilian government. The finding reflects the responses of those surveyed and should not be interpreted as representing all Democrats.Against this backdrop, the Oct. 10 forum will examine America's founding principles, constitutional responsibilities and the role of citizens in sustaining the nation's institutions.EVENT SPONSORS AND PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONSThe event is hosted by STARRS and Arizona State University's Center for American Institutions.Participating sponsors include the MacArthur Society of West Point Graduates, Calvert Task Group, Dream City Church's Vets Helping Vets and America's Women.REGISTRATION AND LIVESTREAM INFORMATIONThe event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged for both in-person attendance and online participation.Event: America at a Crossroads: Preserving Faith, Family and FreedomDate: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026Time: 9 a.m. to noon Mountain timeLocation: Dream City Church, Scottsdale, ArizonaAttendance: In person or nationwide livestreamCost: FreeRegister here: /Promotional video:About STARRSStand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services (STARRS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting unity, meritocracy and equal opportunity within the U.S. armed forces. The organization advocates for military readiness, constitutional principles and a military culture centered on service, character and mission accomplishment. For more information, visit .

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STARRS To Host National Forum On Faith, Family and Freedom in Scottsdale, Arizona News Provided By Perini & Associates September 26, 2026, 16:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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