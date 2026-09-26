Montana, Bulgarian AI Music Creator Pavlin Kolev Turns A Lifelong Trance Dream Into Reality

Self-taught artist uses Suno and Udio to build a home for uplifting, spiritual music on YouTube

MONTANA, BULGARIA, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pavlin Kolev, an AI music creator from Montana, Bulgaria, is sharing his music with the world through his dedicated YouTube channel. The channel is the home for his musical visions, a place where listeners can step out of everyday life and into sound built around freedom, spirit, and imagination.A dream that once felt impossibleKolev's story begins with a love of trance music. A devoted fan of Armin van Buuren for years, he long wished he could create that kind of music himself. But he had no traditional musical training and couldn't play an instrument, so the dream stayed just that."Music is the language of the soul, and AI finally gave me the orchestra to speak it," says Kolev.From Suno to UdioDiscovering AI changed everything. Kolev began creating with Suno, but he wanted stronger vocal quality in his tracks. That search led him to Udio AI, which he has since mastered. Today it lets him produce the polished, high-quality trance he always heard in his head and give it a permanent home for listeners to find.His journey reflects a wider shift in how music gets made. Tools like Suno and Udio are opening the door for people with strong musical vision but no formal training to bring their ideas to life.Music as a sanctuaryAt the heart of Kolev's work is a simple intention: to make music that acts as a sanctuary. His songs explore freedom, spiritual elevation, and a deep connection to God and the Universe. He hopes each track gives listeners a chance to escape reality for a moment, build worlds in their own imagination, and feel deeply.He wants people to press play, close their eyes, and feel that they're part of something much bigger than themselves.What's nextBig Party Tonight releasing Saturday, September 26, 2026Fast factsArtist: Pavlin KolevBased in: Montana, BulgariaGenre: TranceTools: Suno (early work), Udio AI (current production)Themes: Freedom, spiritual elevation, connection to God and the UniverseWhere to listenAbout Pavlin KolevPavlin Kolev is an AI music creator based in Montana, Bulgaria. Working primarily in trance, he uses AI tools to create uplifting, spiritually minded music without traditional training or instruments. He launched his YouTube channel as a platform to bring his musical visions to life, and he aims to make every song a sanctuary for its listeners.Stay Connected On:YouTube:Twitter:

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Montana, Bulgarian AI Music Creator Pavlin Kolev Turns a Lifelong Trance Dream Into Reality News Provided By Pavlin Kolev September 26, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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