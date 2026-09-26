Assam: Guwahati To Get Wire-Free Skyline With Rs 177 Crore Underground Cabling

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced approval of the Guwahati Underground Cabling Project, paving the way for overhead electrical and communication wires to be shifted underground across key corridors.

Sarma said the initiative aims to transform Guwahati's skyline by removing sagging and tangled wires that dominate the city's streetscape. Sharing details on X, he noted the project would help create a cleaner and more organised urban environment.“Your sky pictures deserve the most aesthetic views,” he posted, highlighting the objective of decluttering the skyline.

According to details shared by the Chief Minister, the project has been approved at an estimated cost of more than Rs 177 crore. It will cover around 18 km across five identified corridors in Guwahati. The project is expected to significantly alter the visual landscape along the selected stretches by replacing overhead cable networks with underground infrastructure.

The move is also expected to address wires hanging loosely from poles and crisscrossing roads, which affect the appearance of busy urban areas. Sarma said the project would help make Guwahati a cleaner, better-organised city. The government described the initiative as a step towards modernising urban infrastructure while improving aesthetics.

The announcement comes as Guwahati continues to witness rapid urban expansion and growing demand for improved civic infrastructure. The city, Assam's largest urban centre and gateway to the Northeast, has seen increasing pressure on roads, utilities, and public infrastructure as its population and commercial activity rise.

The underground cabling project is expected to streamline utility infrastructure in the selected corridors and reduce visual clutter created by multiple overhead networks. With approval in place, the initiative is expected to move towards implementation.“Saggy, entangled wires will soon be a part of history,” Sarma said, presenting the project as part of efforts to give Guwahati a modern and aesthetically organised skyline.