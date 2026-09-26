Peace Essential For Manipur's Economic Development, Says CM Khemchand Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday said that restoration of peace is essential for economic development and building a stronger and more developed state, stressing that peace and economic growth are closely interconnected.

“How can we develop if the State's economy is affected? The only way to build a developed Manipur and a stronger economy is to restore peace,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Don Bosco College at Maram in Senapati district to commemorate 25 years of the Institution's journey under the theme“Heritage to Horizons.”

On his arrival, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by a large gathering of students, faculty members, alumni, local leaders and members of the public.

Highlighting the economic impact of the ethnic violence, Khemchand Singh said that Manipur had suffered a loss of around Rs 1,300 crore in GST collection during the last three years. He said that the economic disruption caused by the crisis has affected development and the livelihoods of people, especially those living below the poverty line.

He said that the purpose of education is not merely to acquire degrees but to create a better, responsible and developed society. In this context, the Chief Minister observed that the demands and aspirations raised by Don Bosco College are ultimately aimed at creating a better society and securing a better future for Manipur.

Recalling the long history of Manipur, he said that the state has been safeguarded through the collective contributions of its 36 communities over 2000 years. The Chief Minister stressed that the strength of Manipur lies in its unity and that if the people remain divided, the collective strength of the State will become weak.

Khemchand Singh has previously emphasised that development can take place only when all communities progress together. He said that Manipur is a state comprising various communities and noted that misunderstandings and communication gaps among communities have unfortunately contributed to various issues. Recalling his experiences of living and travelling in foreign countries, the Chief Minister spoke about the importance of humanity, honesty and mutual respect in building a progressive society.

He urged the people of Manipur to uphold these values in their everyday lives and to work towards creating a society based on trust, understanding and cooperation.

Emphasising the importance of environmental conservation, Khemchand Singh urged people to protect the State's natural resources and forests. He appealed that whenever a tree is cut, two or three saplings should be planted in its place, stressing that development must go hand in hand with environmental responsibility.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the memorandum submitted by the college and assured that the concerns raised would be examined and addressed by the Government. He said that the matter of increasing the number of teaching staff would be discussed with the Education Department and efforts would be made to address the requirement soon.

Regarding strengthening of infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced that the proposed Science Block-cum-Administrative Block of the college would be taken up under the College Fagathansi Mission.

The celebration featured various cultural performances and traditional presentations, adding colour to the Silver Jubilee programme.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and other dignitaries.