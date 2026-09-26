Telangana CM Demands Bharat Ratna For Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday demanded that the Union government confer the country's highest civilian award, the 'Bharat Ratna', on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recalling his role in the formation of Telangana state and his contribution to India's economic growth.

Statue Unveiled, Memorial Urged for Manmohan Singh

The Chief Minister made the demand while unveiling a statue of Dr Manmohan Singh at Wipro Circle in Hyderabad. He also criticised the Centre for not taking steps to establish a memorial for the former Prime Minister in Delhi and urged the Union government to set up a“Knowledge Centre” in his honour in the national capital.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Revanth Reddy instructed Congress MPs to raise the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Manmohan Singh in Parliament and bring the issue to the Centre's attention.

“Decisions by the Centre must be made beyond the realm of politics,” the Chief Minister said, while asserting that Manmohan Singh had upheld the self-respect of Telangana people by approving the formation of the state.

Legacy as a Reformer and Statesman

Stating that the former Prime Minister fulfilled the decades-long dream of Telangana people by granting statehood to Telangana, Revanth Reddy said,“Sonia Gandhi and the then PM Manmohan Singh fulfilled the decades-long dream of Telangana people by awarding statehood to Telangana.”

“The unveiling of Dr Manmohan Singh's statue in Hyderabad is a befitting tribute to the former PM. We also displayed the signature Manmohan Singh affixed to the order creating the state of Telangana here today. We unveiled the former PM's statue with the resolve to pass on his inspiration to future generations,” he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled Manmohan Singh's contributions as an economist, Reserve Bank Governor, Finance Minister and Prime Minister, highlighting his economic policies and vision for social and economic development.

Revanth Reddy said that as Finance Minister during the tenure of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1991, Manmohan Singh helped the country overcome a deep financial crisis and introduced the policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation.

“Many key institutions of the nation's economy are providing services from Hyderabad's Financial District, and the unveiling of the former PM's statue in the economic hub is a rich tribute to the economic reformers also,” he said.

The Chief Minister also credited Manmohan Singh's government with introducing key welfare legislations, including the Right to Education Act, the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act, 2013. He said the rehabilitation act was also introduced to provide compensation to landless poor people.

Recalling Telangana's history, Revanth Reddy said the credit for integrating Hyderabad State into India and securing its freedom goes to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He further said the formation of Telangana during Manmohan Singh's tenure was a historic decision that reflected the aspirations of the people of the state. (ANI)

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