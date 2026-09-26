ED Action Against Harish Rawat A BJP Ploy, Rattled By Support: Son

Congress leader Virendra Rawat on Saturday condemned the Enforcement Directorate's action against his father and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. "I strongly condemn this because a person has come out after spending three months in the hospital and is still recovering; it hasn't even been two days since he came out. The grand welcome the public gave him has rattled the BJP government, which is why such action is being taken," Virendra Rawat told ANI.

Action Politically Motivated, Says Son

He further claimed that the matter relates to a 2016 case, which had already been investigated and acted upon at that time. "This case is from 2016, which was investigated at that time, and action was taken against the guilty. There are only a few months left until the elections, and now they're suddenly remembering this case?" he said.

Virendra Rawat alleged that the action was a political move and said, "This is the BJP's failed attempt somewhere to mislead the public."

"I will say again that truth will always remain truth. Undoubtedly, Harish Rawat will emerge from this," he added.

Probe Linked to 2016 UKSSSC Exam Irregularities

The development comes after the ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Dehradun in connection with its probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2016 UKSSSC VPDO examination. The agency had searched the premises of Rawat's personal assistant, Chandan Singh Jeena, and reported the recovery of Rs 32 lakh in unaccounted cash, gold and luxury watches.

The ED action had also been followed by Rawat's decision to step down from two Congress positions on September 11. Rawat had said he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party's ongoing fight. (ANI)

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