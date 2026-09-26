Bagalkot Teacher Dies In Road Accident, Students Bid Tearful Farewell

Bagalkot teacher Basavaraj Ramappa Shetty died after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident near Shirur. Schoolchildren and villagers gathered to pay their final respects, showered flowers on his mortal remains.

Schoolchildren and villagers of Neelanagara bid an emotional farewell to their beloved teacher, who died in a road accident. Students and villagers gathered to pay their final respects and mourn the teacher's untimely death.

Tearful Farewell From Schoolchildren

The teacher's death left the schoolchildren and villagers deeply saddened. The students paid their final respects and bade a tearful farewell to their beloved teacher, remembering the bond they shared with the teacher.

Basavaraj Ramappa Shetty (53), the head teacher of a government girls' primary school in Neelanagar, died after sustaining serious injuries in a road accident near Shirur. He had been undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks before he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Belagavi.

Basavaraj was riding a motorcycle when a car coming from behind reportedly hit his bike. He sustained serious injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Despite undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks, his condition did not improve. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Belagavi.

Villagers were overcome with emotion as the mortal remains of teacher Basavaraj arrived in Neelanagara. The body was later taken in a procession to the school, where students and villagers gathered to pay their final respects.

As the ambulance entered the school premises, schoolchildren lining the path showered flowers on the mortal remains, paying a heartfelt tribute to their beloved teacher.

Senior officials, villagers and schoolchildren paid their final respects to Basavaraj and offered emotional tributes.

His death cast a pall of gloom over Neelanagara, as students mourned the teacher who had guided them with warmth and affection while imparting education.

Hundreds of schoolchildren and villagers gathered at the school grounds to pay their final respects to Basavaraj. He was remembered as a dedicated teacher and mentor who had earned the affection of both students and villagers.

Deeply saddened by his untimely death, villagers took part in the final rites and bade him a tearful farewell. The sight of schoolchildren gathering to pay their final respects to their beloved teacher left everyone deeply moved.