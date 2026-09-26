Instaservice Takes Its Home Services Marketplace Nationwide, Reaching All 50 States

The company reaches all 50 states with more than 8,000 service professionals, new services for property managers, and AI-powered tools for homeowners.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InstaService has expanded its home services marketplace to all 50 U.S. states, reaching 50,000+ customers and more than 8,000 service professionals across its growing network.The nationwide expansion comes as the company continues to broaden its service offering and platform capabilities for homeowners, property managers, and real estate professionals. In 2026, InstaService also secured a $2 million media-for-equity investment from MMC Capital in July and was accepted into the StartX Fall 2026 Full-Time Program.With its marketplace now available nationwide, InstaService brings home maintenance, repair, professional cleaning service​, installation, and property-related services together on a single platform.One Marketplace for Different Home Service NeedsHome service requirements can vary significantly. A homeowner may need help with a routine maintenance task, while a property manager may need cleaning between rental stays or a real estate professional may need a property prepared for a showing.InstaService supports these different requirements through a combination of direct booking and quote-based services.Customers can book eligible services directly when pricing and availability are provided through the platform. For projects that require additional information or customization, customers can submit a request and receive quotes from service professionals.This approach gives customers flexibility based on the type and complexity of their project, rather than requiring every service request to follow the same process.Expanding Services for Properties and Real EstateInstaService has also expanded its marketplace to address service needs that extend beyond routine homeowner projects.New offerings include:Vacation Rental CleaningCleaning support for vacation rental properties between guest stays and during property turnovers.Realtor Pre-Listing Deep CleaningDeep cleaning designed to help prepare a property before it is listed for sale.Realtor Open-House Refresh CleaningCleaning and refresh services for properties ahead of open houses and scheduled showings.These services give property managers, vacation rental operators, and real estate professionals dedicated options for property preparation and time-sensitive cleaning needs within the same marketplace.Ask AI Helps Customers Start With the ProblemAnother recent addition to the InstaService platform is Ask AI, designed to help customers navigate the beginning of the home service process.For many homeowners, identifying the right service can be as challenging as finding someone to complete it. A customer may notice a leak, unusual noise, damaged surface, or another issue without knowing the technical term or service category associated with it.Ask AI allows customers to start by describing what they see or experience. The tool can help them:- Explain a home problem in their own words- Identify a service category that may fit the issue- Use text, photos, or voice to describe a project- Better understand what may be involved- Determine the next step toward addressing the issueBy allowing customers to begin with the problem rather than the technical name of a service, Ask AI provides another way to navigate the marketplace.Built for Simple Tasks and Larger ProjectsNot every home service request requires the same level of planning.A straightforward task may be suitable for direct booking, while a larger or customized project may require additional information before a price can be determined.InstaService supports both scenarios. Customers can access eligible services with upfront pricing or submit project requests to receive quotes. They can review available options and select the service professional they want to work with.The platform also includes Smart Projects, which helps customers organize home service needs that involve multiple tasks.A Growing Nationwide NetworkThe expansion to all 50 states is supported by a growing network of customers and service professionals.InstaService now has more than 50,000 customers and 8,000+ service professionals, with an average customer rating of 4.8.Service professionals on InstaService operate independently and can receive booking and quote opportunities through the platform. Customers can review available options and choose the service professional for their project.The broader network also enables InstaService to support more service categories and customer requirements across U.S. markets.A Year of Continued GrowthThe nationwide expansion follows several milestones for InstaService in 2026.In July 2026, InstaService secured a $2 million media-for-equity investment from MMC Capital, marking a significant financing milestone for the company.The company has also received support from angel investors.In addition, InstaService was accepted into the StartX Fall 2026 Full-Time Program, joining the Stanford-affiliated startup community.These developments have taken place alongside the company's expansion in geographic availability, customer reach, service categories, and platform capabilities."Reaching all 50 states is an important milestone, but our growth is about more than geographic expansion," said Venkatesh Ragala, Founder and CEO of InstaService. "Over the past year, we've expanded our services, grown our network, raised capital, and built a strong customer base. We are focused on building a home services marketplace that is easier to access, more convenient to use, and equipped to support homeowners and property managers at scale."About InstaServiceInstaService is a home services marketplace connecting customers with independent service professionals across the United States. Customers can access handyman services, cleaning, installation, and other services through the InstaService mobile and web platforms.The platform supports both direct booking and quote-based services and includes AI-powered tools such as Ask AI to help customers understand home service needs and take the next step.Website:

Venkatesh Ragala - Founder & CEO

InstaService

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InstaService Takes Its Home Services Marketplace Nationwide, Reaching All 50 States News Provided By InstaService September 26, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional



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