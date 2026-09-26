Drive Market Launches With A Simple Promise: Tell Car Buyers Where The Car Actually Is

Australian car marketplace puts dealership identity and vehicle location upfront - without forcing buyers through an enquiry gate

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian car buyers can compare prices, kilometres, specifications and photographs online, yet one of the most basic pieces of information can still be difficult to find:Who actually has the car, and where is it?Australian automotive marketplace Drive Market is setting out to change that.Drive Market aggregates vehicles from major dealerships and dealer groups across Australia, alongside privately advertised vehicles, into one national search platform - while clearly showing buyers the dealership selling the vehicle and where the vehicle is located.It is a deliberately different approach from traditional automotive classifieds, where dealership identity can be obscured and buyers are often encouraged to submit an enquiry before dealing directly with the seller.Drive Market founder Andrew McLeod said the idea behind the platform was simple.“If you're looking at a car for sale, you should be able to know where the car is and who is selling it.”“Car buyers shouldn't have to submit their name, phone number and email address just to work out whether a vehicle is five minutes away or on the other side of the country.”“Drive Market puts that information upfront.”No mystery. No unnecessary gatekeeping.Drive Market takes a different approach to the lead-generation model used across much of the automotive classifieds market.Rather than trying to control the relationship between buyers and dealerships, the platform is designed to help consumers find vehicles and then decide for themselves what to do next.For dealer vehicles, Drive Market identifies the dealership and vehicle location so buyers can determine whether they want to call, visit or simply keep searching.McLeod said a motor dealer licence number or broad state-level location is of little practical use to someone who simply wants to inspect a car.“The average person doesn't know a dealership by its licence number, nor should they have to research one.”“They want to know: Which dealership is it? Where is it? How far away is it? Can I go and have a look?”“Those are basic facts about something being advertised for sale.”Thousands of dealership websites, one place to searchDrive Market acts as an aggregation platform for dealership inventory from around Australia.Instead of consumers having to search individual manufacturer sites, dealership websites and automotive classifieds separately, Drive Market brings vehicles together into a common marketplace.That can be particularly useful for buyers searching for a specific model, variant, colour, specification or price range.A buyer may discover that the right vehicle is at a dealership 15 minutes away - or immediately see that another is hundreds of kilometres away.Either way, they know before submitting an enquiry.“The internet is very good at telling you everything about a car except, sometimes, the one thing you need to know to actually go and buy it,” McLeod said.“We want to fix that.”Designed for buyers, not just leadsDrive Market is built around a straightforward principle:Find the vehicle. Know where it is. Know who's selling it.The platform gives buyers greater control over when and how they make contact, without forcing them through an enquiry process simply to identify the seller.“A buyer looking at six cars shouldn't necessarily have to become six separate sales leads,” McLeod said.“Sometimes people just want to research what's available, see which dealership has it, and decide whether it's worth going for a look.”“If a vehicle is publicly advertised for sale, we think buyers deserve to know where it is.”Drive Market is an Australian automotive marketplace aggregating new, demonstrator, used and privately advertised vehicles from across Australia.The platform focuses on transparency by providing buyers with dealership identity and vehicle location information so they can research, compare and connect directly with sellers.

Andrew Mcleod

AHM Projects Pty Ltd

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Drive Market launches with a simple promise: tell car buyers where the car actually is News Provided By MegaReach Digital September 26, 2026, 16:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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