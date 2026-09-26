ACCA JOURNAL, International Publication Dedicated To Art, Culture, And Luxury, Unveils Issue 30: THE ART FASHION EDITION

Covers issue 30

ACCA Journal releases Issue #30: Art Fashion Edition, highlighting Fiona Ma, Ma Yansong's Lucas Museum architecture, ARTAK, and Beverly Hills culture.

- Maya Ito, ACCA JOURNAL publisher and Director of ACCA Fine ArtsBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ACCA Journal announces the launch of Issue #30 (Art Fashion Edition, Beverly Hills 2026 ), presenting a major convergence of artistic innovation, public leadership, architectural design, and luxury culture across Southern California. This comprehensive edition captures how creative industries spark regional economic vitality, empower rising entrepreneurs, and drive international dialogue.Feature Stories & Table of Contents OverviewCover Feature: Fiona Ma, California's 34th State Treasurer (pp. 6–10) - Candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California in the November 3, 2026 election, Fiona Ma shares her strategic advocacy for the creative economy, emphasizing how identity continuously evolves through environment, life experiences, and cultural support.Exhibition Debut: WILD GUARDIANS by ARTAK (p. 3) - Hosted at E2 ART Gallery (1215 W. Washington Blvd.), artist ARTAK presents his compelling Conversations with Nature series, offering a deep visual exploration of environmental stewardship and ecological archetypes.Architectural Marvel: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art & Ma Yansong (pp. 11–13) - Highlighting the landmark institution set to open on September 22, 2026. Designed by Ma Yansong, Founder and Principal Partner of MAD Architects, the 300,000-square-foot organic structure bridges human imagination with nature, housing masterworks, archives, and mythologies under one fluid landscape.Luxury & Heritage: Rodeo Drive & The Peninsula Beverly Hills (pp. 14–19) - Celebrating 50 years of Fred Hayman's legacy on Rodeo Drive, alongside a 35-year retrospective on The Peninsula Beverly Hills and its enduring impact on local culture, hospitality, and luxury service.Fine Art & Market Trends: Gagosian, Frieze, & Emerging Talent (pp. 16, 20–25, 31) - In-depth coverage of Jia Aili's Parallel Paintings at Gagosian Beverly Hills, an analysis of global art markets via Frieze Art Fairs, Hiroyuki Hashino's artistic dialogues (In Conversation with Nature), and dynamic modern showcases by Maika Fauteux (Moneybaggz) and Fahad & VERU (Portals and Depth).Global Cinema & Cultural Summits: HISA & California Investment Forum (pp. 32–34, 38–41) - Highlights from the inaugural Hollywood International Screen Awards (HISA) at The Keep on the Sunset Strip, ACCA Journal Week events, and strategic economic dialogues at the California Investment Forum.Fashion & Lifestyle Innovations (pp. 26–30, 42–45) - Showcasing cover artist Natalia Fedner, Tommy Hilfiger's latest collection at New York Fashion Week, Lorenzo Dela Rama's Travel in Motion, Sobeigene, and cutting-edge advancements in AI-assisted senior living.Civic Leadership and Cultural InvestmentHighlighting this edition, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma brings governance, financial literacy, and civic advocacy into direct alignment with cultural advancement. Approaching creative policy with strategic rigor, Ma emphasizes that art and culture are vital drivers of economic growth, critical problem-solving, and community value. Supported by state economic analyses and cultural foundations, her platform champions financial literacy, capital access, and mentorship to ensure young creators and independent enterprises thrive.Architectural Harmony and Fine Art DebutsThe issue further celebrates physical landscapes where art and architecture intersect. Ma Yansong's visionary design for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art embodies the belief that architecture should serve as a fluid landscape reconnecting human spirit with nature. Concurrently, local galleries continue to expand cultural dialogue, exemplified by ARTAK's WILD GUARDIANS exhibition at E2 ART Gallery, which invites audiences into immersive reflection through bold visual storytelling.Global Cinema and Fashion LeadershipExpanding into international entertainment and couture, Issue #30 details the debut of the Hollywood International Screen Awards (HISA), sponsored by ACCA Journal, alongside global fashion retrospectives from Tommy Hilfiger and Natalia Fedner. By bridging policy, fine art, architecture, and fashion, ACCA Journal Issue #30 honors the visionaries defining the modern creative landscape.

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ACCA JOURNAL, international publication dedicated to art, culture, and luxury, unveils issue 30: THE ART FASHION EDITION News Provided By ACCA September 26, 2026, 16:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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