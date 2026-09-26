Delhi, Maharashtra SIR: Election Commission Extends Claims, Objections Deadlines Check New Dates

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission on Saturday pushed back the deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by one month to October 30, according to a statement issued by the poll body.

The final voter list will now be released on December 4, as per PTI.

The timeline for disposing of notices, claims and objections has also been pushed back by a month, with the new deadline set for November 30.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What are the new deadlines for filing claims and objections in Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?⌵

The new deadline for filing claims and objections in Delhi's SIR has been extended to October 30, 2026, with the disposal of notices also pushed back to November 30, 2026.

2How can voters in Delhi respond to notices issued during the SIR process?⌵

Voters who receive notices can submit their responses along with the required documents to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer (BLO).

3Why were the deadlines for claims and objections extended in Maharashtra during the SIR?⌵

The deadline for claims and objections in Maharashtra was extended to October 12, 2026, following a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer due to the needs arising from the electoral process.

4What should individuals do if their name is missing from the voter list after the SIR?⌵

Individuals whose names are missing can apply for inclusion by approaching their Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and submitting Form 6 for the addition of their names.

5Will voters who received notices during the SIR be required to attend personal hearings?⌵

No, personal hearings for voters who received notices during the SIR will only be required in exceptional circumstances; generally, Booth Level Officers will visit homes to collect necessary documents instead.

In Maharashtra, the EC has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections to October 12, following a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer. The deadline for disposing of notices, claims and objections has also been extended to November 10.

Delhi SIR

The claims and objections window had opened on August 31 and was originally due to close on September 30. Under the earlier schedule, disposal of notices and claims and objections was to be completed by October 30, followed by publication of the final electoral roll on November 4.

The revised timeline comes after Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) requested changes to the SIR schedule in a letter dated September 23.

It also follows the ongoing claims and objections process after the publication of the draft electoral rolls, which contain more than 97 lakh voters.

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The EC has issued notices to 33.13 lakh electors over“discrepancies” in the information provided through their enumeration forms. A significant number of these cases involve details that could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.

Prominent voters among those issued notices; what did officials say?

The Delhi electoral authorities had also issued notices to several prominent voters, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Election Commissioner S S Sandhu, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

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Officials, however, said field verification has confirmed the details of most of these voters, and their names have been retained for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

SIR notices don't mean voter names will be deleted, Delhi CEO office says

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office had earlier clarified that receiving a notice does not automatically mean an elector's name will be removed from the electoral roll.

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Electors served notices can submit their responses along with the required supporting documents to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer (BLO), the office said.

Election officials have also stressed that no elector can be removed from the rolls without following the prescribed procedure, which includes giving the person an opportunity to be heard and issuing a reasoned order that can be challenged through an appeal.

Delhi to hold special SIR camps on September 27

A fresh round of special camps will be organised across Delhi on September 27 to help eligible citizens whose names were missing from the draft electoral roll apply for inclusion under the ongoing SIR.

Data released by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer showed that 1,21,224 Form 6 applications seeking inclusion in the electoral roll were received between August 31 and September 24.

The camps will be conducted at all polling station locations across the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release on Friday. The exercise comes a week after the first special camp was held on September 20 and will give another opportunity to eligible citizens who were left out of the draft roll.

The Election Commission had announced the Delhi SIR schedule on May 14, 2026, with the stated objective of ensuring that“no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll.”