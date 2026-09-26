Cloud Migration Service Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, 2034

The global cloud migration service market size was valued at USD 24.46 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 30.01 billion in 2026 to USD 153.96 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 22.68% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. Europe dominated the cloud migration service market with a market share of 34.5% in 2025.

Cloud migration services help organizations move applications, data, workloads, and IT infrastructure from on-premises environments or legacy systems to cloud platforms. These services include migration planning, assessment, application modernization, data transfer, integration, security, and post-migration management.

2025 Market Size: USD 24.46 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 30.01 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 153.96 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 22.68%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Europe Europe Market Share (2025): 34.5% Fastest-Growing Region: North America North America CAGR (2026-2034): 25.18%

By Services Leading Segment: Managed Services Market Share in 2025: 24.6% By Deployment Mode Fastest Growing Segment: Hybrid Cloud CAGR: 25.48% (2026-2034) By Organization Size Leading Segment: Large Enterprises Market Share in 2025: 68.3% By Application Fastest Growing Segment: Security and Compliance Management CAGR: 24.39% (2026-2034) By Industry Vertical Leading Segment: BFSI Market Share in 2025: 22.8%

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Agentic AI for Automated Application Migration

The cloud migration service market analysis shows that the complexity of legacy application environments is driving the use of agentic AI to automate discovery, dependency mapping, transformation planning, code conversion, and migration workflows. AI agents are shifting migration services from manually coordinated projects toward automated end-to-end processes, helping providers handle larger application portfolios with less repetitive engineering work. AWS reported in 2026 that AWS Transform had processed 7 billion lines of code and saved an estimated 2 million hours of customer effort through its agentic migration and modernization capabilities.

Continuous Application Modernization After Migration

The need to keep migrated applications aligned with new frameworks, dependencies, security requirements, and AI workloads is shifting services from one-time migration projects toward continuous modernization. Automated code analysis and remediation are becoming integrated with CI/CD pipelines, allowing technical debt and outdated dependencies to be identified and addressed throughout the application lifecycle rather than during periodic modernization campaigns. AWS launched a continuous modernization capability in June 2026 that can continuously detect, prioritize, and remediate technical debt across enterprise software portfolios, including modernization-readiness and agentic-readiness analysis.

Demand for Hybrid and Multicloud Deployment and Supply of Cloud Infrastructure and Migration Tool Ecosystems Drive Market

Demand for hybrid and multicloud deployment is increasing as enterprises distribute workloads across private infrastructure and multiple public cloud platforms. Complex application dependencies, data-residency requirements, and workload-specific performance needs make coordinated migration across different environments necessary. Organizations moving selected workloads to AWS while retaining regulated data on private infrastructure, for example, require migration services for workload assessment, architecture planning, data transfer, and integration. This deployment complexity expands demand for specialized migration providers that can manage heterogeneous cloud environments. The broader adoption of hybrid and multicloud architectures therefore supports sustained demand for cloud migration services.

The expanding supply of cloud infrastructure and migration tools is making workload relocation more accessible across different enterprise environments. Cloud providers offer assessment utilities, discovery tools, workload replication, database migration services, and infrastructure conversion capabilities that support different migration approaches. A large enterprise, for example, can use discovery and replication tools to move virtual machines and databases from an on-premises data center to a public cloud environment. This wider technology ecosystem enables service providers to handle more migration scenarios with standardized tools and infrastructure. The availability of these resources strengthens the supply base for cloud migration services and supports broader enterprise adoption.

High Migration Costs for Complex Legacy Environments and Data Security and Compliance Risks During Migration Restrain Market Expansion

High migration costs for complex legacy environments can restrict cloud adoption among enterprises with tightly coupled applications, outdated infrastructure, and specialized workloads. Extensive assessment, dependency mapping, data transfer, testing, and infrastructure redesign increase project requirements, while complex refactoring remains one of the more costly migration approaches. These cost pressures can delay migration decisions, particularly among organizations with limited technology budgets, slowing adoption of cloud migration services.

Data security and compliance risks during migration can discourage organizations from transferring sensitive workloads to cloud environments. Requirements related to data protection, access controls, data residency, and industry-specific regulations add security assessments and governance activities to migration projects. These requirements can extend migration timelines and increase project complexity, limiting adoption among highly regulated organizations.

Cloud Migration Services for Data-Intensive Workloads and Cloud Migration for Industry-Specific Applications Offers Growth Opportunities

Large enterprises, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and data-driven businesses represent key customers for specialized migration of databases, data lakes, and analytics workloads. AWS offers database migration services for databases of different sizes, while its DMS platform has supported more than 1.5 million database migrations. These requirements create additional revenue avenues through database assessment, high-volume data transfer, schema conversion, validation, and data-platform integration.

Healthcare providers, banks, insurers, manufacturers, and other regulated organizations require migration services tailored to their operational and compliance requirements. Accenture, for example, supports financial institutions with legacy-platform migration and compliance capabilities, while its healthcare practice has helped organizations migrate hundreds of applications and thousands of servers to cloud environments. Such specialization allows service providers to generate revenue from regulatory assessment, industry-specific migration planning, integration, testing, and implementation services.

Shortage of Specialized Cloud Migration Talent and Difficulties in Legacy System Integration Hinders Growth

Limited availability of professionals with expertise in cloud architecture, workload dependency mapping, database migration, and enterprise integration makes project staffing more difficult. The skills gap can extend delivery timelines and limit the number of simultaneous projects that service providers can handle. Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index notes that 47% of leaders prioritize upskilling existing employees, reflecting the broader pressure to build advanced technology capabilities. This talent constraint can restrict service capacity and slow market expansion.

Complex integration between migrated cloud workloads and remaining on-premises applications can create operational challenges even when the migration itself is technically feasible. Interdependent databases, APIs, identity systems, and business applications can require extensive coordination and testing, limiting providers' ability to standardize delivery. Large enterprises with mixed technology estates may therefore extend migration timelines, reducing project throughput and delaying new contracts.

Managed Services Dominated the Market with 24.6% Share in 2025

Managed Services accounted for the largest share of the global cloud migration service market at 24.6% in 2025, driven by increasing enterprise demand for end-to-end migration planning, infrastructure management, workload optimization, and post-migration support. Organizations are increasingly outsourcing cloud operations to specialized providers to reduce operational complexity, improve security, and accelerate digital transformation while minimizing downtime.

The Automation and Integration segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising adoption of AI-driven migration tools, automated workload orchestration, and seamless application integration across hybrid and multicloud environments. DevOps services are also expanding rapidly as enterprises accelerate cloud-native application development. Meanwhile, Professional Services, Disaster Recovery, Application Hosting and Monitoring, Training and Consulting, and Support and Maintenance continue to experience steady demand as organizations modernize legacy IT infrastructure.

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Hybrid Cloud is the Fastest Growing Segment with a CAGR of 25.48% (2026–2034)

Hybrid Cloud is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.48% during the forecast period, supported by growing enterprise demand for flexible IT environments that combine public and private cloud infrastructure. Organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid cloud strategies to optimize workloads, improve data security, meet regulatory requirements, and avoid vendor lock-in while supporting AI and data-intensive applications.

The Public Cloud segment dominated the market with a 48.7% share in 2025 due to its scalability, cost efficiency, and broad availability of cloud-native services. Private Cloud continues to maintain stable growth, particularly among organizations handling sensitive data that require greater control over infrastructure and compliance.

Large Enterprises Dominated the Market with 68.3% Share in 2025

Large Enterprises held the largest share of the global cloud migration service market at 68.3% in 2025, owing to their substantial investments in digital transformation, enterprise application modernization, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Large organizations are increasingly migrating mission-critical workloads to improve operational efficiency, business continuity, and AI readiness while reducing infrastructure costs.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest expansion during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of affordable cloud platforms, managed migration services, and subscription-based cloud solutions that reduce upfront IT investments and simplify business operations.

Infrastructure Management Dominated the Market with 38.9% Share in 2025

Infrastructure Management accounted for the largest market share of 38.9% in 2025, driven by increasing enterprise demand for migrating servers, storage systems, networking infrastructure, and virtualized environments to cloud platforms. Organizations continue to prioritize infrastructure modernization to improve scalability, system availability, and operational resilience.

The Security and Compliance Management segment is expected to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 24.39% (2026–2034), supported by rising cybersecurity concerns, stricter regulatory compliance requirements, and growing investments in cloud governance solutions. Project Management and Others continue to grow steadily as enterprises seek comprehensive migration planning, monitoring, and optimization services.

BFSI Dominated the Market with 22.8% Share in 2025

The BFSI sector accounted for the largest share of the global cloud migration service market at 22.8% in 2025, driven by increasing cloud adoption for digital banking, payment processing, fraud detection, regulatory compliance, and customer experience enhancement. Financial institutions continue to migrate mission-critical applications to improve scalability, strengthen cybersecurity, and support AI-powered financial services.

The IT and Telecommunications segment is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 25.12% (2026–2034), supported by rising investments in cloud-native infrastructure, 5G deployment, AI-driven network management, and hyperscale data centers. Healthcare and Life Sciences is also expanding rapidly due to growing adoption of cloud platforms for electronic health records, telemedicine, and healthcare analytics, while Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, and Others continue to strengthen cloud migration investments to improve operational efficiency and digital service delivery.

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Europe dominated the global cloud migration service market with a 34.5% market share, reaching USD 8.44 billion in 2025. The regional market is supported by increasing enterprise cloud adoption, stringent data protection regulations, expanding digital infrastructure, and growing investments in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Organizations across industries are accelerating cloud migration to improve operational efficiency, scalability, and business continuity.

The United Kingdom represented an estimated USD 1.19 billion in 2025. The country's market is driven by increasing cloud adoption among enterprises, expanding digital transformation initiatives, and rising investments in application modernization and cloud infrastructure across financial services, healthcare, and government sectors.

Germany generated an estimated USD 1.64 billion in 2025. Strong industrial digitalization, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, growing demand for secure cloud environments, and rising investments in enterprise IT modernization continue to support market growth.

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North America accounted for 31.2% of the global cloud migration service market, valued at USD 7.63 billion in 2025. The region benefits from widespread enterprise cloud adoption, advanced digital infrastructure, high investments in IT modernization, and the growing migration of business-critical workloads to public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Increasing demand for scalable infrastructure, application modernization, and cloud-native technologies continues to drive market growth.

The United States accounted for an estimated USD 6.79 billion of the market in 2025, making it the largest contributor in North America. Market growth is driven by increasing investments in cloud transformation, hybrid cloud deployment, application modernization, and managed cloud services. The presence of major cloud service providers, growing enterprise digital transformation initiatives, and rising adoption of AI-enabled cloud platforms further strengthen the country's market position.

Canada generated an estimated USD 0.84 billion in 2025. Growing adoption of cloud computing among enterprises, increasing investments in digital transformation, and rising demand for secure cloud migration services across the financial, healthcare, and public sectors are supporting sustained market expansion.

Asia Pacific accounted for 23.4% of the global cloud migration service market, valued at USD 5.72 billion in 2025, and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.67% during the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption among SMEs and large enterprises, expanding hyperscale data centers, and growing investments in AI and analytics are accelerating market growth across the region.

Japan generated an estimated USD 1.03 billion in 2025. Increasing investments in enterprise cloud modernization, expanding adoption of hybrid cloud strategies, and growing demand for disaster recovery and business continuity solutions continue to fuel market growth.

China accounted for an estimated USD 2.40 billion in 2025, making it the largest market in Asia Pacific. Rapid enterprise digitalization, government support for cloud computing, expanding cloud infrastructure, and increasing adoption of AI-enabled cloud services are driving strong market expansion.

The Middle East & Africa represented 4.8% of the global cloud migration service market, totaling USD 1.17 billion in 2025. Increasing digital transformation initiatives, expanding cloud infrastructure, rising adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and growing investments in smart government projects are supporting regional market growth.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounted for an estimated USD 0.32 billion in 2025. The market is driven by smart city initiatives, rapid enterprise cloud adoption, increasing investments in digital infrastructure, and government programs focused on accelerating cloud-first strategies across public and private sectors.

Africa is witnessing steady growth in the cloud migration service market, supported by expanding internet connectivity, increasing investments in digital infrastructure, and growing adoption of cloud technologies by enterprises and governments. Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria are strengthening cloud ecosystems, expanding data center capacity, and investing in digital transformation, creating long-term growth opportunities for cloud migration service providers.

Latin America accounted for 6.1% of the global cloud migration service market, reaching USD 1.49 billion in 2025. Growing enterprise cloud adoption, expanding digital banking, increasing e-commerce activities, and rising investments in IT modernization are creating strong demand for cloud migration services throughout the region.

Brazil generated an estimated USD 0.62 billion in 2025, making it the largest cloud migration service market in Latin America. Rising investments in cloud infrastructure, increasing migration of enterprise workloads, expanding digital financial services, and growing demand for managed cloud services are driving cloud migration adoption across the country.

The global cloud migration service industry is moderately fragmented in nature due to the presence of established cloud technology companies, IT service providers, and specialized migration solution providers competing across managed services, professional services, automation, disaster recovery, application hosting, and infrastructure modernization. The top players in the industry are Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., RiverMeadow Software Inc., VMware Inc., and others.

The industry participants are inclined towards product innovation and strategic partnerships to simplify complex enterprise migrations, modernize legacy applications, and improve cloud operational efficiency.

Accenture is a major professional services company providing end-to-end cloud migration and modernization services across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and other cloud environments. Its capabilities cover cloud strategy, workload assessment, application and infrastructure migration, modernization, security, data transformation, and managed services. The company combines industry expertise with automation and AI technologies to support large-scale enterprise cloud transformations.

In June 2026, Accenture expanded the Accenture AWS Business Group with a new AI products capability built on AWS. The initiative adds ready-to-deploy, AI-enabled solutions to the companies' existing cloud migration and modernization relationship. Accenture's AWS capabilities include more than 20,000 certified professionals and over 30,000 AWS credentials, strengthening its ability to support large-scale enterprise migration, modernization, and AI transformation projects.

Amazon Web Services Cisco Systems Inc DXC Technology Company Google LLC International Business Machines Corporation Microsoft Corporation NTT Data Corporation Rackspace Hosting Inc Rivermeadow Software Inc VMware Inc.

June 2026: Accenture expanded its cloud transformation capabilities through strategic collaborations with leading cloud providers to accelerate enterprise migration initiatives. The expansion focuses on AI-enabled cloud modernization, application migration, and hybrid cloud adoption for global enterprises. April 2026: IBM Consulting expanded its cloud migration and modernization services portfolio by enhancing solutions built around hybrid cloud, automation, and artificial intelligence technologies. The initiative supports organizations transitioning legacy workloads to scalable cloud environments. November 2025: Capgemini expanded its cloud migration services through enhanced partnerships with major cloud platforms, enabling businesses to accelerate application modernization, infrastructure transformation, and cloud-native adoption.