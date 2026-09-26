Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes ECI Clarification, Urges Respect For Institutions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and NDA partner N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday welcomed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) unanimous clarification on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing it as a reaffirmation of the integrity and credibility of India's constitutional institutions.

In a statement posted on X, Naidu said the clarification issued by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners S. S. Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had put to rest misconceptions about the process. He emphasised that the team took decisions related to the SIR collectively and in strict adherence to institutional protocols.

Naidu expressed concern over attempts to undermine global confidence in India's democratic framework for short-term political gains, calling such efforts“deeply unfortunate.” He underscored that electoral outcomes reflect the people's mandate and true leadership lies in accepting both victories and defeats with humility.

Highlighting the importance of respect for constitutional institutions, the TDP chief said leaders across party lines share the responsibility of upholding public confidence in India's democratic process. His remarks come amid questions raised in some political quarters about the functioning of the Election Commission and the revision of electoral rolls.

Naidu's statement aligns with the broader NDA position of defending the Election Commission's autonomy and credibility against what the alliance views as politically motivated attacks. As a senior leader who has previously served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and remains a key NDA partner, Naidu's intervention is seen as reinforcing faith in the electoral system ahead of future polls.

The Election Commission's clarification stressed that the ongoing SIR exercise followed laid-down procedures and was free from external influence. By publicly endorsing the Commission's stand, Naidu positioned himself and his party firmly behind the institutional framework underpinning India's electoral democracy.

He reiterated that public trust in democratic institutions remains the cornerstone of India's polity and must not be eroded for partisan ends. Naidu's call for collective responsibility across the political spectrum adds weight to efforts to preserve confidence in the democratic process.