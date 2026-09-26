Maharashtra Minister Bawankule Praises CM Fadnavis For Timely Drought Relief Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Maharashtra revenue minister and Cabinet Sub-Committee Chairperson Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking proactive measures to address severe drought conditions affecting 265 talukas across Maharashtra, assuring that farmers will not be left stranded.

Addressing a press conference detailing the government's latest interventions, Minister Bawankule said the Chief Minister is personally touring drought-hit regions, listening directly to farmers' grievances on-site, and swiftly translating commitments into administrative action through official Government Resolutions (GRs).

The government resolution (GR) outlines a multi-pronged relief framework designed to alleviate financial distress in rural areas. Key relief measures include complete waiver of land revenue dues and restructuring of agricultural crop loans, waiver of current electricity bills for agricultural pumps and fee waivers for students belonging to affected families and establishment of fodder camps and immediate execution of water conservation projects.

Minister Bawankule emphasised that implementation has already begun, with District Collectors tasked with managing drinking water planning. The cabinet sub-committee will conduct weekly reviews every Tuesday to monitor grassroots execution, while he himself announced upcoming inspection tours to Yavatmal, Wardha, Hingoli and Nanded.

In a major policy directive regarding urban and regional infrastructure, Minister Bawankule announced that he has ordered a halt to all cement road construction projects in Nagpur and Amravati.

Emphasising that water conservation takes precedence over concrete infrastructure, he stressed the need to strengthen local lakes and curb excessive water usage in swimming pools and large-scale commercial constructions.

Minister Bawankule issued a strict warning against administrative negligence and predatory financial practices. He mandated that crop damage assessments (panchanamas) must be conducted transparently in the physical presence of the affected farmers to ensure fair compensation. Furthermore, authorities have been directed to take strict action against illegal moneylenders attempting to exploit distressed farmers.

Responding to political criticism, he dismissed opposition claims regarding drought management as misleading and counterproductive. In an open gesture of cooperation, he invited opposition leaders to join the cabinet sub-committee meetings through direct representation or SMS, asserting that protocol would not be a barrier to collaborative dialogue. ​

Clarifying that the current list of 265 drought-affected talukas is preliminary, Minister Bawankule assured that additional talukas would be incorporated as triggers and ground reports evolve. He added that the state government is pursuing maximum financial assistance from the Centre through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to ensure comprehensive rehabilitation.