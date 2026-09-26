Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Demands Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Criminal Case Over Poll Panel Conduct

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee Member Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and registration of a criminal case against him, alleging that the Election Commission of India was compromising its constitutional independence and functioning in accordance with the Union government's wishes.

Addressing a Congress protest organised by the KPCC at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the Election Commission, Siddaramaiah said the poll panel must remain loyal to the Constitution and not to any government or political party.

"The Election Commission is a constitutional body. It has to conduct elections independently, impartially and transparently in accordance with the Constitution. If the Election Commission does not function independently, democracy itself cannot survive," he said.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress was holding protests across the country demanding the removal of the CEC and that the Karnataka protest was being held under the leadership of KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's campaign.

He said recent developments in the functioning of the Election Commission had caused concern among those who believed in the country's democratic system.

"The Election Commission is not an institution that should be loyal to any government or political party. It must be loyal only to the Constitution given by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. It should not become an institution that dances to the tune of the Union government," Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to reports of differences among the three-member Election Commission, Siddaramaiah said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had reportedly recorded objections to several decisions over the past 10 months.

An investigation by the media showed that the two Election Commissioners had formally objected at least 14 times to decisions concerning issues including new voter registration, deletion and restoration of names from electoral rolls, changes to Form 6 and voter-data management.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the reported objections showed that Gyanesh Kumar was functioning in an authoritarian manner and said such developments within a constitutional body were serious.

The Election Commission, however, has rejected the suggestion that there was a split in the poll panel, maintaining that decisions taken by the Commission, including those concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), had the approval of all three members.

Siddaramaiah said the primary responsibility of the Election Commission was to maintain electoral rolls, register eligible voters, remove ineligible names and ensure that elections were conducted freely and fairly.

He also referred to allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding "vote theft" and manipulation of electoral rolls. Siddaramaiah said Gandhi had raised such concerns before and had written to the Election Commission on the issue.

"In view of the objections reportedly raised by two members of the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner is not fit to continue in the post even for a moment," Siddaramaiah alleged. He demanded that Kumar be removed and that a criminal case be registered against him.

Siddaramaiah also called upon President Droupadi Murmu to intervene, saying the President had a constitutional responsibility to protect the Constitution and should take appropriate action if members of the Election Commission were found to have acted contrary to constitutional provisions.

He referred to Article 324 of the Constitution and said the CEC enjoys special protection regarding removal from office, with the process being similar to that applicable to a Supreme Court judge.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the Election Commission was functioning according to the wishes of the Union government instead of independently and transparently, and urged the President to intervene immediately.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the BJP-led government had come to power through "vote theft". He further questioned the BJP's approach to the issue of retirement at the age of 75 and alleged that different standards were being applied in Modi's case.

Siddaramaiah said the Congress would continue to support Rahul Gandhi's campaign and called for continued protests to protect the autonomy of the Election Commission and the constitutional foundations of democracy.

He reiterated his demand for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and registration of a criminal case against him, alleging that the independence and credibility of the Election Commission were at stake.