Bihar CM Attends PTM, Reviews Education Quality In Government Schools

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday attended the Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM)-2026, held under the theme of foundational learning-reading, writing, and numeracy (NIPUN)-at Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya, Ramjichak, Bataganj, Danapur. During the event, he interacted with students, parents, and teachers to review educational facilities, teaching standards, student attendance, and examination results.

The Chief Minister said the objective of the PTM is to further improve the quality of education in government schools, ensure the availability of teachers along with 100 per cent student attendance, and expand infrastructure as needed. He noted that regular communication between parents and teachers helps track children's academic progress and identify subjects where students need extra support.

CM's Interaction and Advice for Students

During the programme, the Chief Minister inspected the statewide 'Mere Sapno Ka Bharat-Sewa Chitra' painting competition. He interacted with participating students and appreciated their creativity while discussing drawings based on themes such as 'Developed India-2047', solar energy, metro trains, robots, and 'India of My Dreams'.

Advising students to study diligently and attend school regularly, CM Choudhary urged them to set a target of scoring over 90 per cent marks. He remarked that the foundation of a student's career is built during Classes 7 and 8, and hard work during these years plays a crucial role in shaping their future. He cautioned students against the unnecessary use of mobile phones, advising them to utilise technology strictly for studies. He also encouraged them to complete homework regularly, practice their syllabus, and grasp concepts within the classroom itself, suggesting that external coaching should only be sought under special circumstances.

Engaging Parents for School Improvement

Interacting with parents, the Chief Minister urged them to share suggestions regarding improvements in school management or facilities, stating that their feedback would help upgrade the education system across the state. He also invited suggestions from parents on necessary curriculum modifications.

Directives to Enhance Education System

Directing the Education Department, CM Choudhary instructed officials to formulate a plan to make computer education compulsory across all government schools starting next year. Emphasising that connecting students with modern technology is the need of the hour, he suggested deploying one instructor for every two to three schools to ensure regular computer training.

He noted that online teachers and live classroom facilities have already been introduced in model schools across approximately 700 locations in the state to provide modern, quality education. The Chief Minister instructed officials to provide a better academic environment and modern facilities in government schools to prepare students effectively for future competitive examinations. He stressed that school operations must be managed efficiently to ensure institutions establish a distinct identity.

Event Conclusion and Recognition

On the occasion, school management and students welcomed the Chief Minister. CM Choudhary felicitated high-performing students and honoured their parents as 'Parents of the Month'. He also inspected an exhibition based on project-based learning ("Read, Understand, Do, Learn") and interacted with Class 7 students and their parents who had arrived to collect their report cards. (ANI)

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