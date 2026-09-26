Miao Embroidery, Batik Shine At Worldskills Shanghai 2026 Fashion Show

Cultural Heritage Takes Centre Stage

Traditional craftsmanship took centre stage at a cultural heritage fashion show held during WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, bringing heritage embroidery, batik and silver ornament traditions to an international audience. Models presented elaborate outfits combining intricate Miao embroidery, hand-crafted batik textiles and finely worked silver ornaments, highlighting techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Miao embroidery is renowned for its vivid colours, intricate patterns and symbolic motifs.

WorldSkills Competition 2026 Kicks Off

The WorldSkills Competition 2026 started on September 22 in Shanghai. WorldSkills is the world's leading platform for recognising and promoting excellence in vocational skills. The Shanghai edition brings together more than 1,400 young competitors from over 60 countries and regions, competing across 64 skill competitions.

Team India's Strong Presence

India's performance at international skill competitions has shown consistent progress. The country moved from the 29th position in 2015 to the 13th position at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where it secured four Bronze Medals and 12 Medallions for Excellence. India also secured the eighth position in Asia at WorldSkills Asia 2025.

This year, Team India's largest-ever contingent of 70 young competitors took to the competition floor across 63 skill categories.

Grand Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo Cultural Centre brought together nearly 1,400 competitors from more than 65 countries and regions. Carrying the national flag and dressed in Team India colours, the Indian contingent marched into the arena to resounding cheers, marking the formal start of the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

The 48th WorldSkills Competition officially opened in Shanghai, with Chinese President Xi Jinping sending a congratulatory letter to the event, which was read out at the opening ceremony. Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the ceremony and formally declared the competition open, marking the beginning of the global skills competition that brings together young talent from across the world. (ANI)

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