Odisha T20 League: Keonjhar Miners Beat Kataka Panthers By 26 Runs

Keonjhar Miners registered a convincing 26-run win over Kataka Panthers in the Bharat Masala Odisha T20 League CM Trophy at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, thanks to a strong batting effort and a disciplined bowling performance led by Vageesh Sharma.

Keonjhar Miners Set Competitive Total

Batting first, Keonjhar Miners posted 187/8 in their allotted 20 overs, with Rajesh Dhupar, captain Subhranshu Senapati and Sujal Singh making valuable contributions. Dhupar top-scored with 58 off 40 deliveries, while Senapati provided momentum with a 21-ball 36. Sujal remained unbeaten on 42 off 30 balls to help Keonjhar finish with a competitive total.

Keonjhar lost an early wicket but recovered through a crucial 82-run partnership for the second wicket between Dhupar and Senapati. The pair steadied the innings and laid the foundation for a strong total.

Although Kataka Panthers picked up wickets at regular intervals in the middle and death overs, Sujal's unbeaten knock helped Keonjhar maintain their scoring rate and finish strongly. Biplab Samantray was among the more effective bowlers for Kataka Panthers, returning figures of 1/26 in his four overs.

Disciplined Bowling Seals Win

In reply, Kataka Panthers struggled to build momentum and slipped to 48/3. Samantray and Kartik Biswal attempted to steady the chase, adding 29 runs for the fourth wicket before Biswal was dismissed for 22 off 13 balls while looking to accelerate.

Kataka continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 161 in the final over, falling 26 runs short of the target. Vageesh Sharma led Keonjhar's bowling effort with an impressive 4/33 in four overs, consistently picking up wickets to prevent Kataka from building a sustained partnership or mounting a late challenge at the Barabati Stadium that has hosted international matches.

Post-Match Reactions and Awards

Reflecting on his performance, Vageesh said,“It feels good to contribute to the team's victory. Taking wickets at important moments gives me confidence, and I'm happy that my effort helped Keonjhar secure the win.”

Vageesh was named Player of the Match and received the award, while Rajesh Dhupar received the Moment of the Match award.

Morning Fixture Abandoned

The morning fixture between Rourkela Superstars and Bhubaneswar Tigers was abandoned due to persistent rain. (ANI)

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