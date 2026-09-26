Odisha T20: Vageesh's Four-Wicket Haul Powers Keonjhar To 26-Run Win Over Kataka

MENAFN - IANS) Kataka, Sep 26 (IANS) A disciplined four-wicket haul by pacer Vageesh Sharma, along with solid half-centuries from Rajesh Dhupar and Sujal Singh, propelled Keonjhar Miners to a convincing 26-run victory over Kataka Panthers in the Odisha T20 League – CM Trophy at the Barabati Stadium here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Keonjhar Miners posted a competitive total of 187/8 in their 20 overs before bundling out Kataka Panthers for 161 in the final over of the chase. Keonjhar lost an early wicket, but keeper-batter Dhupar (58 off 40 balls) and skipper Subhranshu Senapati (36 off 21 balls) steadied the ship with a vital 82-run partnership for the second wicket.

Despite Kataka picking up wickets at regular intervals during the middle overs, Sujal's unbeaten 30-ball 42 ensured Keonjhar finished with a flourish. Veteran all-rounder Biplab Samantray was the standout bowler for Kataka Panthers by returning economic figures of 1-26 in his four-over spell.

In response, Kataka Panthers' chase got off to a shaky start as they stumbled to 48/3. Samantray and Kartik Biswal briefly threatened to rebuild with a 29-run fourth-wicket stand before Biswal fell for a quickfire 13-ball 22 while trying to push the scoring rate.

Vageesh then turned the tide completely in Keonjhar's favour, breaking partnerships at critical junctures to finish with figures of 4-33. Kataka's lower order failed to keep up with the steep required run rate as the side was bowled out for 161.

"It feels good to contribute to the team's victory. Taking wickets at important moments gives me confidence, and I'm happy that my effort helped Keonjhar secure the win," Vageesh, who bagged Player of the Match, said after the game ended.

Earlier in the day, the morning match between Rourkela Superstars and Bhubaneswar Tigers was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.