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Footage Of Main Race Of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)


2026-09-26 12:02:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Footage dedicated to main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been posted on the official social media pages of President Ilham Aliyev.

The post reads: "On September 26, the main race of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place on the Baku City Circuit. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members watched the race."

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