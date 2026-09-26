Celluheal Brings More Wound Dressing Choices To Everyday First Aid

CelluHeal Wound Care

CelluHeal offers collagen, alginate, hydrofiber, foam and protective dressings for everyday first aid, alongside Kollavet veterinary wound care.

MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cuts, scrapes and minor burns don't all need the same kind of dressing. CelluHealTM, the over-the-counter wound care line from Human BioSciences, Inc., brings a full set of dressing types together in one range, so people can match the dressing to the wound.

Some wounds need more absorbency. Others need protection, moisture control or collagen support. The CelluHeal range covers each of those needs.

At the center of the range are two collagen products. CellusheetTM Collagen Sheets and CellufilTM Collagen Particles are made with non-hydrolyzed Type I bovine collagen and are intended for the management of minor cuts, scrapes, abrasions, lacerations and minor burns.

Alongside them, the range includes calcium alginate, hydrofiber, silicone foam, silicone composite, bordered gauze and protective film dressings.

Each type does a different job. Calcium alginate and hydrofiber dressings absorb wound fluid and form a soft gel, foam dressings add cushioning and coverage, and protective film and bordered gauze dressings cover and protect the wound.

That gives shoppers a real choice instead of reaching for the same bandage every time.

Alongside its human wound care products, CelluHeal also offers KollavetTM, a veterinary wound care range featuring collagen particles and sheets for animals.

CelluHeal products are sold through the company's online store at celluheal.

The site also offers product information and wound care guidance to help customers work out which dressing may suit their needs.

About CelluHeal

CelluHealTM is the over-the-counter wound care line of Human BioSciences, Inc., which has developed collagen wound care products since 1991. The range includes collagen, calcium alginate, hydrofiber, foam, composite, bordered gauze and protective film dressings for everyday first aid.

The company's motto is“Every patient matters and every wound matters.”

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CelluHeal Media Team

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CelluHeal Brings More Wound Dressing Choices to Everyday First Aid News Provided By Celluheal September 26, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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