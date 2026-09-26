This AI Can Change The Lyrics Of Any Of Your Songs In The Original Vocals

A person using Neume's Remix feature to change lyrics of a song in the mobile app

Neume's new Remix fixes the small flaws that give away an AI song and can turn any of your songs into a different genre.

WY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neume, the AI music generator, today launched Remix, two new ways to change a song after it is made instead of starting over.

AI songs have become good enough that their flaws stand out. A track can have a great melody, a strong hook and a convincing voice, and still stumble on one moment: a name the singer mispronounces, a syllable that slurs into mush, a line that dissolves into words nobody wrote. Until now, the only fix was to generate a new song and hope the parts you liked came back. Usually they didn't.

Remix has two modes. Replace fixes a moment. Reimagine changes the genre.

Replace gives one section of a song a new take in the same voice, while everything around it stays exactly as it was. A mispronounced name can be sung again, spelled the way it should sound. A mumbled line can be sung again, clearly. A lyric the AI drifted away from can be put back the way it was written, or rewritten into something better. The verse you loved and the chorus you have been humming stay untouched.

It works on songs made in Neume and on tracks users upload themselves.

Reimagine answers a different question: what would this song sound like as something else? It keeps the melody and the words and rebuilds the music around them in the style the user describes. A pop song becomes dubstep. A ballad becomes 80s synthpop. A song someone recorded at home comes back as a full country track, so they can hear their own song the way they always imagined it.

Neume is an AI song generator that turns a single prompt into a complete song with vocals, lyrics and music. Describe a moment, name the person it's for, or paste your own lyrics, and Neume writes, sings and produces the track in one step. Songs download as 320 kbps MP3, can be split into vocal and instrumental stems, and belong to the people who make them, including for commercial use. Neume is available on the web, iOS and Android.

Abhinash Khatiwada

Neumosys LLC

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This AI Can Change the Lyrics of Any of Your Songs in the Original Vocals News Provided By Neumosys LLC September 26, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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