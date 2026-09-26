Court St Legal Examines The Growing Privacy Fight Over Flock License-Plate Cameras

New report examines how networks of automated license-plate readers are changing the legal debate over government surveillance and the Fourth Amendment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Court St Legal has published a new investigative legal report examining the rapid expansion of automated license-plate reader networks and the growing constitutional debate surrounding Flock Safety cameras.The article,“The Cameras Watching America's Cars-and the New Fight Over Privacy,” examines a question now reaching courts across the country: When does observing vehicles on public roads become government surveillance?Automated license-plate readers can photograph vehicles, record their license plates and characteristics, and associate those observations with a specific time and location. When thousands of cameras are connected to searchable databases, however, the technology can potentially reveal far more than a single vehicle sighting.Court St Legal's report examines recent Fourth Amendment litigation involving Flock systems, including cases in Virginia, and considers how Supreme Court decisions involving GPS and historical location information could influence future disputes over increasingly comprehensive vehicle-tracking networks.The report also looks at the scale of existing deployments nationwide. Across the United States, tens of thousands of automated license-plate reader cameras are now deployed across communities, creating a vast and increasingly interconnected network capable of recording millions of vehicle movements.The central issue may not be whether a camera can photograph a license plate visible on a public street, but what becomes possible when millions of those observations are stored, searched and combined.Read the full Court St Legal report:“The Cameras Watching America's Cars-and the New Fight Over Privacy”About Court St LegalCourt St Legal publishes legal news, analysis and investigative reporting focused on courts, government, litigation and issues affecting the public.

Daniel Mercer

Court St Legal

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Court St Legal Examines the Growing Privacy Fight Over Flock License-Plate Cameras News Provided By Court St Legal September 26, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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