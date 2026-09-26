Accelonaut Digital Expands Search Practice For The New Era Of AI-Powered Discovery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Accelonaut Digital expands its search practice to help brands improve visibility across Google and AI platforms, combining SEO, AEO, and AI search optimisation

- Shabbir Salodawala, Founder at Accelonaut Digital, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelonaut Digital Expands Search Practice for the New Era of AI-Powered DiscoveryThe expanded practice helps businesses build visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI search platforms as the way people discover companies continues to change.Accelonaut Digital, an AI marketing agency, has expanded its search practice to help businesses strengthen their visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search environments.For years, search visibility was largely concentrated around platforms such as Google, Bing, and Yahoo, with businesses competing for rankings around a defined set of keywords. Today, consumers can still search through Google, but they can also ask questions through ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity, while Google's own search experience increasingly incorporates AI-generated answers.Accelonaut Digital sees this as an expansion of search rather than a replacement for traditional SEO. Businesses still need strong websites, useful content and established search visibility, but they also need to understand how they appear when people use AI platforms to discover companies, services and information.“For twenty years, a good ranking was a fair sign that people were finding you. That is what the whole industry was built around,” said Shabbir Salodawala, Founder and Head of Digital Strategies at Accelonaut Digital.“Rankings still matter, but they no longer show the entire search landscape. Businesses also need to understand whether they are appearing when people search through AI platforms.”Search Visibility Is No Longer Limited to RankingsResearch cited by Accelonaut Digital shows that traditional rankings and AI-generated answers do not always surface the same sources.Ahrefs tested 15,000 search questions across ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot and Perplexity and found that only 12% of the pages cited by those assistants also ranked in Google's top ten for the same query. For ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot individually, the overlap was approximately 8%.Google's own AI-generated search experiences have a closer relationship with traditional rankings, with around 76% of referenced pages already appearing within Google's top ten.As an AEO agency, Accelonaut Digital is expanding its work beyond conventional ranking metrics to assess whether businesses are being surfaced, referenced and represented within AI-powered search results.“Businesses should not be choosing between SEO and AI search,” Salodawala said.“The question is how they become discoverable across the entire search environment people are now using.”Authority Now Extends Beyond the Company WebsiteAccelonaut Digital's approach looks at a company's wider digital footprint, including third-party websites, social platforms, reviews, media coverage and other sources that search and AI systems may reference.Research from Ahrefs involving 75,000 brands found that the frequency with which a brand was mentioned elsewhere on the web showed a stronger correlation with appearances in Google's AI-generated summaries than traditional backlink measures.Semrush research has also shown platforms including LinkedIn, Reddit, Wikipedia and YouTube appearing frequently as sources within AI-generated answers.“Most businesses have traditionally thought about authority as something their website owns,” Salodawala said.“AI search makes the wider picture much harder to ignore. What other websites, platforms and people say about a company can become part of how that company is understood and represented.”Accelonaut Digital therefore combines website optimisation with analysis of brand mentions, third-party references, social content, reviews and the consistency of company information across the web.For businesses dependent on geographic searches, its work as a local SEO agency also covers accurate business information, location relevance, reviews and visibility across local search environments.Original Expertise Matters More as Content GrowsThe growth of generative AI has made content easier to produce, but publishing more material does not automatically make a business more visible.Google has stated that it focuses on content quality rather than how content is produced, with its guidance continuing to emphasise useful, original information and relevant experience and expertise.Accelonaut Digital applies the same principle to AI search. Instead of relying heavily on general information that already exists across the web, businesses can create stronger sources through original research, proprietary data, case studies, first-hand observations and expert commentary.“The mistake is thinking that AI writing itself gets punished,” Salodawala said.“The bigger issue is whether the content gives a search system any reason to reference it. Your own numbers, cases, observations and expertise give a business something that another website cannot simply reproduce.”Semrush research examining 89,000 LinkedIn pages cited by AI assistants across 325,000 prompts found that approximately 95% of the cited posts were original rather than reshared content.Search Strategy Is Moving Beyond Individual KeywordsAI systems can approach search differently from conventional keyword-based discovery. A single question can be broken into multiple related queries before an answer is assembled.Google has publicly described its own process as breaking questions into subtopics and issuing multiple searches simultaneously.As an AISEO marketing agency, Accelonaut Digital incorporates this behaviour into its search strategy by looking at the questions, comparisons, and subtopics surrounding a customer's decision rather than focusing only on individual keywords.The process includes identifying likely customer questions, understanding which companies and sources currently appear in AI-generated answers and developing content that clearly addresses those queries.“The useful question now is whether a section of your content can independently answer something your customer genuinely wants to know,” Salodawala said.“That requires a slightly different way of thinking than simply placing a keyword on a page.”AI Search Also Requires Different MeasurementTraditional search analytics largely depend on rankings, website visits, and conversions. AI-generated answers can mention or describe a company without sending the user to its website at all.Accelonaut Digital therefore measures AI search visibility alongside conventional SEO performance. Its process monitors which questions generate mentions of a business, which competitors appear alongside it, how the business is described, and which sources appear to influence the answer.Software supports large-scale monitoring and analysis, while specialists review the findings and determine which changes are meaningful enough to act on.The company also cautions against short-term tactics built around the current behaviour of a single AI platform. Sources referenced by AI systems can change quickly, making consistent business information, third-party authority, original expertise and established SEO foundations more durable than platform-specific shortcuts.“Anyone can build a strategy around where one AI platform happens to be getting information today,” Salodawala said.“The harder and more valuable work is building a business that has enough authority, consistency and original information to remain worth finding as those systems change.”About Accelonaut DigitalAccelonaut Digital is an AI-first digital marketing and technology company founded by Shabbir Salodawala and operating as Accelonaut Digital Pvt. Ltd.Formerly known as ADEPTD, the company rebranded as Accelonaut Digital as its work expanded into AI-supported marketing systems alongside its established capabilities in SEO, AEO, local SEO, paid media, website design and development, analytics, branding, content and marketing automation.The company works with growing businesses directly and with agencies on a white-label basis across North America, EMEA and APAC. Accelonaut Digital is a Semrush Certified Agency Partner and Shopify Partner and holds a 5.0 rating on Clutch.Research referenced in this release includes studies published by Ahrefs, Semrush and Similarweb, together with publicly available guidance and statements from Google.

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