Gujarat CM Joins 'Seva Setu' Offering 56-Plus Services In One Place

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhidham, Sep 26 (IANS) More than 56 government services, ranging from certificates and Aadhaar corrections to welfare assistance and health cards, were brought together at a single venue in Gandhidham on Saturday as the first 'Seva Setu' programme of a 12-phase initiative in Kutch was held under the state government's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The programme, organised by the Gandhidham Municipality, was aimed at providing multiple government services at one place and resolving citizens' issues on the spot, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel interacting directly with beneficiaries and reviewing the services being provided at various departmental stalls.

Patel visited the stalls and spoke to beneficiaries about their access to government schemes.

He also distributed sanction orders and approval letters under the PM Awas Yojana, PM Svanidhi Yojana, Free Ship Card and Ayushman Bharat schemes.

Equipment assistance was also provided to persons with disabilities through the initiative of Shri Ram Krishna Seva Trust.

The services available at the programme included income certificates, caste certificates, Aadhaar card corrections, ration cards, Ayushman cards, widow assistance and old-age support, among others.

A large number of citizens availed themselves of the services, with the programme providing access to more than 56 services at a single location.

Addressing beneficiaries, Patel said the government was working with the mantra of service, good governance and welfare of people experiencing poverty.

“Through programmes like Seva Setu, the government itself reaches the people's doorstep to resolve their issues. Our resolve is that the last person in society must benefit from government schemes, and no citizen should remain deprived of public services,” he said.

“Seva Setu is a significant step in this direction, where all types of government services are made available at one place,” Patel added.

The Gandhidham programme was the first of 12 Seva Setu programmes planned in Kutch as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The initiative is focused on making government services and welfare schemes accessible to citizens through a single platform and facilitating the resolution of grievances and service-related requirements at the local level.

Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Kantilal Amrutiya, and Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education, Trikam Chhanga, attended the programme.

Lok Sabha MP Vinod Chavda, District Panchayat President Prabhaben Hun, MLAs Malati Maheshwari, Aniruddhbhai Dave and Virendrasinh Jadeja, Gandhidham Mayor Divyaben Nathani, Deputy Mayor Navin Jeru, Collector Anil Ranavasia, District Development Officer Utsav Gautam and Gandhidham Municipal Commissioner B.D. Davera were also present.

Leaders Devjibhai Varchand and Dhaval Acharya, district administration officials and a large number of citizens attended the programme.