Tejashwi Seeks Immediate Recruitment Of Assistant Professors For 211 New Degree Colleges In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) RJD National Working President and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has written to the Chief Minister seeking immediate steps to appoint teachers for essential subjects at 211 newly established degree colleges across various blocks of the state.

In his letter, Yadav said a large number of students from rural areas and economically weaker sections are pursuing higher education at these institutions.

He stressed the need to initiate the recruitment of Assistant Professors, particularly in Urdu, Persian, Arabic, Maithili and Sanskrit, to ensure that students receive instruction in these subjects.

The RJD leader said the absence of teachers in these disciplines could affect the delivery of higher education at the newly established colleges and called for immediate action by the government.

Yadav demanded that the government issue an official notification detailing the sanctioned posts without delay so that the recruitment process can begin.

He also said that the recruitment of Assistant Professors against the sanctioned posts should be initiated immediately and completed through a transparent and time-bound process.

He also pointed out that the temporary teaching arrangements should be made to ensure that classes in the concerned subjects are not disrupted until regular appointments are completed.

Yadav said Urdu, Persian, Arabic, Maithili and Sanskrit are important components of Bihar's linguistic and cultural diversity.

He argued that appointing teachers in these subjects is not only an employment-related issue but also concerns students' access to education, preservation of linguistic traditions, quality higher education and cultural diversity.

The RJD leader urged the government to issue the required notification, initiate the recruitment process and complete the appointments within a stipulated timeframe in the interest of students and the wider public.

The demands are part of Yadav's call for the Bihar government to strengthen teaching infrastructure at the newly established degree colleges and ensure that students have access to faculty across required disciplines.