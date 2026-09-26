Maha: Shiv Sena To Aid Drought-Hit Farmers For Children's Weddings

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) In a humanitarian gesture to support distressed agricultural families, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced that the Shiv Sena will provide financial assistance for the weddings of children of farmers in drought-affected regions.

The announcement was made official via Shinde's social media handles, reaffirming the party's commitment to stand by the farming community during the ongoing agrarian crisis.

Farmers in drought-stricken belts face severe financial hardship due to monsoon failure, crop degradation and mounting debt. Wedding expenses often push vulnerable families to extreme steps, including suicide. Shinde said Shiv Sena was stepping in to ensure no farmer felt driven to such distress.

He urged eligible families in drought-declared districts to contact local Shiv Sena representatives. He assured them that the party would arrange financial and logistical support through its channels.

The announcement followed Shinde's recent visits to affected farmlands, where he promised farmers that their Diwali would not be spent in darkness. The Maharashtra government has declared drought across 265 tehsils. While administrative relief packages are being rolled out, the Shiv Sena's marriage support initiative serves as a direct safety net for agrarian households.

Shinde said the state had already introduced immediate relief measures. Land revenue levies have been waived, loan recovery processes stayed, crop loans restructured, and orders issued to prevent disconnection of agricultural power pumps due to unpaid bills. The government has also implemented energy tariff concessions and waived school and college examination fees for students from affected families.

He added that norms under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) had been relaxed to expand local employment. Drinking water tanker deployment, fodder supply for livestock, food grain security and water conservation projects are being accelerated.

District Collectors have been instructed to conduct transparent crop loss assessments (panchnamas) using GPS coordinates and geotagged photography. Compensation packages tied to direct crop damage will be distributed under a separate Government Resolution once evaluations are finalised.