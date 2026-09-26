BJP, Police Colluding To Intimidate People, Alleges TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

BJP, Police Colluding to Intimidate People: Banerjee

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (Mamata TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee on Saturday alleged that the BJP and police were“colluding” to intimidate people, claiming that despite alleged pressure, a large number of people attended the party's rally in Hooghly.

Speaking to ANI after the Hooghly rally, Banerjee said,“The BJP and the police are colluding to perpetrate atrocities. They are going door-to-door, intimidating people by threatening them with arrest if they attend the meeting.”

He further said,“Yet so many people attended our meeting today. We didn't campaign; we didn't go anywhere. So many people turned up today to demand the removal of Suvendu Adhikari from his post.”

Banerjee Targets Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally, Banerjee said,“I will look into Suvendu's follower, Ritabrata. How proudly he became the Leader of the Opposition. I call him a temporary Leader of the Opposition. We have heard of temporary workers and temporary employment, but for the first time in the country, we are hearing about a temporary Leader of the Opposition. This happened because of Suvendu Adhikari. So, I will make Suvendu Adhikari a temporary Chief Minister. You came here by stealing votes. You came here because of Gyanesh Kumar's support. Vote thief!”

Targeting Suvendu Adhikari over his remarks regarding former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee said,“Suvendu, where have you gone? Didn't you say that you would not allow Mamata Banerjee to step out of her house? I brought her out and showed you. You had challenged that you would not allow Mamata Banerjee to go outside. I told Didi, 'I accept this challenge.' I told Didi, 'Tell me where you want to go; I will take you there.' She said, 'Kalyan, I will start with Srirampur.' I said, 'So be it.'

TMC Leader Warns Police Officers

Banerjee also alleged that party workers were being targeted through arrests. "You spend the entire day arresting Trinamool Congress workers; I will put an end to this. Listen to me, my name is Kalyan Banerjee. If I could send two IPS officers to jail in the past, I can send you there too. You have not seen my real side yet. The police during the CPI(M) regime saw what my real side was,” he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)