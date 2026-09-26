Cox Ready To Seize ODI Series Decider Opportunity At The Oval After Injury To Buttler

MENAFN - IANS) London, Sep 26 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox said he is ready to step into the spotlight and seize a crucial opportunity when he replaces injured Jos Buttler behind the stumps for England's series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka, to be played at The Oval on Sunday.

Cox looks set to don the gloves after Buttler was ruled out with a hamstring injury, thus paving the way for the youngster's first 50-over appearance for the national side since 2024.

The call-up caps off a remarkably busy home season for Cox, who has successfully fought his way back into contention across all three formats after enduring a string of bad luck with injuries, including a fractured thumb that cruelly denied him a Test debut in New Zealand two winters ago.

"I definitely feel like the extra two years helped me get to know my game, especially in the red-ball format. I know my game a bit better. I was young... You don't really understand what it really means to play for England. Now I've had time away, two years of not being able to play and seeing other people do well for England, and you go, 'I really want a slice of that'.

"It's something I really wanted to do; I wanted people to be able to trust me -- even in that number three spot when Beth was unfortunately injured -- for people to say 'he's taken it with both hands'. I feel like I've done that," Cox was quoted as saying by Cricinfo on Saturday.

His adaptability was on full display during the recent Test series against Pakistan, where he took over the gloves following Jamie Smith's finger injury and effected five dismissals before hitting the winning run to seal a 3-0 whitewash.

"If I do get the opportunity, that will be awesome. Jos is probably the best white-ball cricketer we've produced, but he's someone who can go under the radar in 50-over cricket. Whoever comes in will be an excited person. The opportunity in sport comes around, and you've got to look forward to the challenge.

"It's going to be amazing, 1-1 isn't what we wanted, but for the series to be on the line and to finish at The Oval with a packed house will be pretty special. They're the games you want to be playing in. To get 2-1 and a series win is massive, and that's always a goal for us as a team. But it's also about enjoying the moment and finishing the summer on a high," noted Cox.

Looking ahead to a packed winter schedule featuring tours to Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, and Bangladesh, Cox stated he is determined to focus on performance rather than long-term guarantees.

"I'm just trying to take it day by day. To be fortunate enough to play three formats for England is something I wanted to achieve last summer. Injuries are part of the sport, but to be able to do that now, in all three, it's now about - can I cement a spot somewhere?

"I feel like you can reflect when you retire. I'll just try to get the opportunity to go to Pakistan, then it's Australia, South Africa, all these things. It's all from putting performances on the field. I've understood that I've had a lucky year, or a good year, playing so much for England, but it's only a start," he added.

With the ECB set to announce its latest batch of central contracts shortly, a strong performance on Sunday could also put Cox in line for grabbing it. "Everyone wants to get a central contract.

“Once you play for England, your next goal is 'can I get a central contract?' If I was to get one, that would be pretty awesome. If I get the call after the day's play on Sunday, or Monday morning, then that would be pretty special," he concluded.